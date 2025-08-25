Anzeige
Montag, 25.08.2025
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
WKN: A403TP | ISIN: US78418A6047
25.08.25 | 15:30
0,204 US-Dollar
+13,15 % +0,024
25.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Receives Extension from Nasdaq to Maintain Listing

Company remains on path to compliance following progress on strategic initiatives

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:SGBX) ("Safe & Green" or the "Company"), a leading developer of sustainable solutions and modular infrastructure, today announced that it has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") granting the Company an extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

The Nasdaq Hearings Panel acknowledged the significant progress Safe & Green has made toward completing its previously announced reverse stock split and granted the Company additional time to finalize the process. Under the terms of the extension, Safe & Green must complete the reverse stock split and demonstrate a minimum bid price of at least $1.00 per share for ten consecutive trading sessions by September 22, 2025.

"We are pleased that Nasdaq has recognized the progress we have made and granted us additional time to complete the reverse stock split," said Mike Mclaren, CEO of Safe & Green Holdings. "We remain confident in our ability to meet these requirements and to continue executing on our long-term growth strategy. This extension ensures we can maintain our Nasdaq listing, which is important to our investors and our business as we move forward."

Safe & Green has already met prior milestones established by Nasdaq and continues to take steps to ensure full compliance with all listing requirements.

About Safe & Green Holdings
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a leading provider of modular construction and sustainable infrastructure solutions, serving customers across multiple industries including healthcare, education, energy, and government. The Company's subsidiaries focus on delivering innovative, cost-efficient, and environmentally conscious solutions that drive long-term value creation.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Investors@safeandgreenholdings.com

SOURCE: Safe & Green Holdings Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/safe-and-green-holdings-corp.-receives-extension-from-nasdaq-to-mainta-1064803

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
