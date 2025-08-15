

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Federal Reserve on Friday showed a modest decrease by U.S. industrial production in the month of July.



The Fed said industrial production edged down by 0.1 percent in July after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in June.



Economists had expected industrial production to come in unchanged compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



The dip by industrial production came as mining output fell by 0.4 percent and utilities output dipped by 0.2 percent. Manufacturing output was unchanged.



