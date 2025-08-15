

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains mixed amidst key data releases from the U.S. that impacted rate cut expectations. Markets digested the slowing momentum in consumer spending activity as well as the rise in import prices on a sequential basis during the month of July. Markets also looked forward to the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.



Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Friday morning showed retail sales increasing on expected lines at 0.5 percent month-over-month in July. This compared with the upwardly revised 0.9 percent rise in June.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the green even as Fed rate cut expectations softened. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index retreated close to half a percent. Ten-year bond yields eased in the U.S. but hardened elsewhere. Crude oil prices declined ahead of the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska. Gold however edged up. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,177.00, up 0.59% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,477.10, up 0.13% Germany's DAX at 24,398.29, up 0.13% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,162.65, down 0.16% France's CAC 40 at 7,911.96, up 0.53% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,444.45, up 0.18% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 43,378.31, up 1.71% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,938.60, up 0.73% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,696.77, up 0.83% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,270.07, down 0.98%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1696, up 0.40% GBP/USD at 1.3565, up 0.22% USD/JPY at 146.87, down 0.65% AUD/USD at 0.6517, up 0.48% USD/CAD at 1.3792, down 0.18% Dollar Index at 97.84, down 0.43%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.283%, down 0.23% Germany at 2.7500%, up 1.59% France at 3.421%, up 1.63% U.K. at 4.6590%, up 0.34% Japan at 1.577%, up 1.74%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $66.49, down 0.52%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $63.56, down 0.63%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,385.77, up 0.08%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $118,913.75, up 0.20% Ethereum at $4,643.36, up 1.26% XRP at $3.12, down 0.75% BNB at $844.99, down 0.98% Solana at $194.71, down 1.88%



