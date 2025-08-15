Anzeige
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team Companies to Present in Webull Corporate Connect Webinar Series: Biotech/MedTech on August 19-21, 2025

Register for the three-day event here

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced its companies will present at the Webull Corporate Connect Webinar Series: Biotech/MedTech being held virtually on August 19-21, 2025.

The event will feature three days of presentations from participating companies and interactive Q&A sessions. The schedule of presenting companies is:

Tuesday, August 19th

  • 2:00 PM ET: Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

  • 2:20 PM ET: Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)

  • 2:40 PM ET: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Wednesday, August 20th

  • 2:00 PM ET: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

  • 2:20 PM ET: GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI)

  • 2:40 PM ET: AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. (NYSE American:AIM)

Thursday, August 21st

  • 2:00 PM ET: enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

  • 2:20 PM ET: Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX)

  • 2:40 PM ET: Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)

All investors and interested parties can register for the event and access the schedule of participating companies here.

JTC Team is a paid consultant to the participating companies. JTC Team is an investor relations and corporate communications firm. Any content included in this release shall not be construed as an offer to purchase securities of the applicable companies. Interested parties are responsible for conducting their own due diligence and are encouraged to review the companies' websites and the SEC website for the latest information and filings on each company.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated investor relations firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (908) 824-0775
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jtc-team-companies-to-present-in-webull-corporate-connect-webina-1061477

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
