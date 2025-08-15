Anzeige
Freitag, 15.08.2025
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
WKN: A3C4HE | ISIN: US29415J1060
enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical to Present at the Webull Financial Corporate Connect Webinar Series: Biotech/MedTech

- Live webcast on Thursday, August 21stat 2:00 PM ET

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of deep venous disease, today announced that it will present at the Webull Financial Corporate Connect Webinar Series: Biotech/MedTech being held virtually August 19-21, 2025.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET
Presenter: Robert Berman, enVVeno Medical's Chief Executive Officer
Registration Link: HERE

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial is a leading online brokerage platform committed to empowering self-directed investors with innovative tools and cutting-edge technology. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, advanced charting tools, and real-time market data, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. The user-centric approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends underscore the mission to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for traders of all levels. Through the Webull Group, Webull Financial and its affiliates combine to serve tens of millions of users from over 180 countries worldwide. Securities and futures trading is offered to customers by Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial"), a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of Deep Venous Insufficiency (DVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of DVI called enVVe®. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the VenoValve U.S. pivotal study and the Company is currently performing the final testing necessary to seek approval for the pivotal trial for enVVe.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jenene Thomas, JTC Team, LLC
NVNO@jtcir.com
(908) 824-0775

MEDIA CONTACT:
Glenn Silver, FINN Partners
Glenn.Silver@finnpartners.com
(973) 818-8198

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/envveno-medical-to-present-at-the-webull-financial-corporate-connect-webinar-series-b-1061371

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
