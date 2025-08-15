CISO Global Achieves 108% Gross Profit Growth, 56% Net Loss from Operations Reduction, and Momentum from Strategic Partnerships

Scottsdale, AZ, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity software and compliance services, announces strong profit growth, margin expansion, and a healthier balance sheet.

For the first half of 2025, total gross profit increased by approximately 108% compared to the same period in 2024. Gross margin expanded by more than 137% fueled by a stronger mix of high-margin software revenue and operational efficiencies.

Total current liabilities were reduced by approximately 30% even before the recent $9M debt-for-preferred equity exchange, further strengthening the balance sheet.

"The financial discipline we've implemented is producing measurable results," explained Deb Smith, CFO. "With margins rising, losses narrowing, and new revenue streams emerging from partnerships and warranty-backed software, CISO Global is well on its way to sustained profitability."

While first-half revenue reflected normal seasonal trends, CISO Global reaffirmed its outlook for at least $10 million in software bookings this year - driven by its partnership with Cyber Assurance Group and Financial Independent Group - alongside $35 million in services revenue.

"Our first-half performance shows our strategy is delivering," said David Jemmett, CEO. "Combined with high-margin software, nationwide distribution through FIG and CAGI, and our groundbreaking $1.5 million cyber warranty, we are building a more profitable, resilient, and trusted enterprise."

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit ciso.inc; see the following link to join the investor relations email alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software and compliance services; our belief in our strong profit growth, our margin expansion, and our healthier balance sheet; our belief that the gross profit increase and gross margin expansion was fueled by a strong mix of high-margin software revenue and operational efficiencies; our belief that the reduction of our current liabilities further strengthens our balance sheet; our expectation that our financial discipline has and will continue to sustain profitability; our expectation to achieve software-related bookings of $10 million in 2025; our belief in the rapid growth and substantial potential of our software business; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients and are a profitable, resilient, and trusted enterprise. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "predict," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "potential," "opportunity," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

