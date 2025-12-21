New to The Street Broadcasts Nationwide Tonight on Bloomberg Television Featuring NeOnc, Metaterra Holdings Inc., CISO Global, and NRx Pharmaceuticals

Commercial sponsors are, Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) , Synergy CHC ($SNYR), DataVault AI ($DVLT),ACURX ($ACXP) ,($PETV) and Aeries Technology ($AERT)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 20, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running and most widely distributed business television brands in the United States, will air a new nationally broadcast episode tonight at 6:30 PM ET on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming.

This week's broadcast features in-depth, executive-level interviews and company profiles with:

NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ: $NTHI)

Metaterra Holdings Inc.

CISO Global

NRx Pharmaceuticals

The episode delivers long-form conversations focused on business strategy, technology, clinical progress, and market positioning-filmed from iconic financial venues and designed to educate viewers without stock promotion.

In addition to its national television reach, the broadcast is distributed across New to The Street's expansive digital ecosystem, including its YouTube channel with more than 4.2 million subscribers:

https://www.youtube.com/@NewtotheStreetTV

Featured Company Highlights

NeOnc Technologies ($NTHI)

NeOnc Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for central nervous system cancers. Over the past 90 days, the company has reported updated clinical data demonstrating meaningful radiographic responses and extended survival outcomes in patients treated with its intranasal NEO100 therapy for recurrent high-grade astrocytoma. NeOnc has also completed enrollment in its pivotal Phase 2a clinical trial and strengthened its scientific advisory leadership as it prepares for future interim data readouts.

Metaterra Holdings Inc.

Metaterra Holdings continues to build momentum as an infrastructure-focused digital asset and real-world asset (RWA) platform. Recent announcements include the unveiling of its city-scale RWA ecosystem at a flagship New York event, highlighting its Miracle Chain, Miracle Cash, and Miracle Pay initiatives. The company is focused on institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure designed to connect regulated on-chain assets with real-world commerce and large-scale development projects.

CISO Global

CISO Global is an AI-driven cybersecurity and compliance solutions provider serving enterprise and government customers. In recent months, the company announced strong results from its Annual Shareholder Meeting and reported over $1.1 million in CHECKLIGHT software bookings through expanded multiyear customer contracts, reinforcing growing demand for its integrated cybersecurity and risk mitigation solutions.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (with HOPE Therapeutics)

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing neuroplastic and central nervous system therapies. Over the last 90 days, NRx and its subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics have reported significant operational and clinical progress.

HOPE Therapeutics, an interventional psychiatry network focused on treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and related conditions, has expanded its clinic footprint and initiated the ONE-D depression treatment protocol in Florida-an innovative, one-day treatment approach combining FDA-cleared neurotechnology with clinical care. The company has also provided investor and clinical updates outlining revenue-generating operations, acquisition strategy, and the integration of neuroplastic therapies including ketamine and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

A Trusted Platform for National Storytelling

For more than 16 years, New to The Street has provided public and private companies with a credible, compliant, and highly visible platform to explain their business models, technologies, and growth strategies. The show's long-form format emphasizes education and transparency-never stock promotion-making it a trusted destination for executives, institutional viewers, and global audiences.

Each broadcast is supported by a full-spectrum distribution strategy, including national television, digital syndication, social amplification, and iconic outdoor media placements throughout the New York City Financial District.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a nationally syndicated business television platform that airs weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network, reaching over 200 million U.S. television homes. Founded in 2009, the brand has produced more than 700 episodes and films from the world's most recognizable financial venues, including the NYSE and NASDAQ MarketSite.

The platform also operates one of the largest financial media channels on YouTube, with over 4.2 million subscribers (https://www.youtube.com/@NewtotheStreetTV), ranking second only to The Wall Street Journal in its category and surpassing Bloomberg and CNBC in subscriber count. New to The Street further amplifies its broadcasts through high-impact outdoor media, including continuous rotations on the NASDAQ Tower in Times Square and the iconic Reuters billboards in the NYC Financial District.

Through its Predictable Media model, New to The Street combines national television, digital distribution, earned media, and outdoor visibility to deliver consistent, repeat exposure for companies across multiple industries.

Broadcast Information

Tonight - December 20, 2025

6:30 PM ET

Bloomberg Television (Nationwide U.S.)

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

