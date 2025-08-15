The partnership supports a full domestic energy supply chain from raw polysilicon to finished solar panels. From pv magazine USA T1 Energy signed a deal to purchase Corning's purified polysilicon and solar wafers produced at its Michigan manufacturing campus. Starting in the second half of 2026, Corning wafers are expected to be delivered to T1's solar cell facility in Austin, Texas. The solar cells produced at the Austin site will then be assembled as completed solar modules at T1's Dallas site. A fully domestic vertical integration of the solar manufacturing supply chain is relatively rare, ...

