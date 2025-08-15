Anzeige
Freitag, 15.08.2025
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
15.08.25 | 08:04
6,200 Euro
-1,59 % -0,100
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
15-Aug-2025 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the 
"Programme"). 
 
  
 
Date of Purchase                  15/08/2025 
 
Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each     2,260 
 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         548.00 
 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)         548.00 
 
Average price paid per share (GBp)         548.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,222,789 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,505,681 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,717,108. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

15 August 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 15 August 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence     Aggregated volume 
 
548.0000                   2,260

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction    Transaction reference number    Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
 
 
27        548.00           08:30:12         00076662559TRLO0          XLON 
 
13        548.00           08:51:43         00076663022TRLO0          XLON 
 
568       548.00           10:16:31         00076665238TRLO0          XLON 
 
1081       548.00           10:18:38         00076665260TRLO0          XLON 
 
13        548.00           10:18:38         00076665261TRLO0          XLON 
 
13        548.00           11:05:53         00076666201TRLO0          XLON 
 
13        548.00           16:01:02         00076672309TRLO0          XLON 
 
1        548.00           16:14:55         00076672971TRLO0          XLON 
 
29        548.00           16:15:28         00076673020TRLO0          XLON 
 
501       548.00           16:28:15         00076673347TRLO0          XLON 
 
1        548.00           16:35:17         00076673698TRLO0          XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  399046 
EQS News ID:  2184768 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2184768&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2025 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
