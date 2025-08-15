

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed on a mixed note on Friday with investors largely staying cautious, awaiting the meeting of the Presidents of the U.S. and Russia, and continuing to assess Trump administration's tariff moves and their impact on global economic growth.



It is hoped that the Trump-Putin summit, which takes place in Alaska later in the day, might help end the war in Ukraine.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.06%. Germany's DAX slid 0.07%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 drifted down 0.42% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.67%. Switzerland's SMI gained 0.61%. The CAC 40 gained about 2.2% in the week, while the DAX climbed nearly 1%.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands and Poland ended weak.



In the UK market, Anglo American Plc gained about 2.3%. Glencore and BP, both gained about 1.8%. Games Workshop, Antofagasta, Fresnillo, WPP, IAG, EasyJet, Croda International and Intercontinental Hotels Group climbed 0.7 to 1.3%.



Standard Chartered plunged more than 7% following US Republican Elise Stefanik urging Florida AG Pam Bondi to investigate the bank for 'illicit payments to known terrorists.'



Rolls-Royce Holdings, 3i Group, Airtel Africa, RightMove, Natwest Group and HSBC Holdings lost 1.6 to 2.5%.



In the German market, Bayer and BMW gained 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Merck, Mercedes-Benz, RWE, Beiersdorf, Brenntag, BASF, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens Healthineers and Volkswagen also closed higher.



Infineon Technologies found some support after completing the acquisition of Marvell Technology Inc.'s Automotive Ethernet business.



Siemens Energy fell about 3%. Rheinmetall, Zalando, E.ON, SAP, Puma, Adidas and Vonovia closed lower by 0.8 to 1.7%.



In the French market, Teleperformance rallied more than 4%. Pernod Ricard, TotalEnergies, Airbus, Sanofi, EssilorLuxottica, Unibail Rodamco, Renault, Engie, AXA, Vinci, Stellantis, Vivendi, L'Oreal, Michelin and Veolia Environment gained 1 to 1.8%.



Publicis Groupe, Thales, Hermes International, Schneider Electric and Safran closed weak.



Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye closed higher.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News