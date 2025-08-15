

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro appreciated against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The euro edged up to 1.1715 against the greenback and 172.38 against the yen.



The euro advanced to a 2-day high of 0.8637 against the pound and a 3-day high of 0.9440 against the franc.



The euro climbed to a 16-year high of 1.6173 against the loonie, multi-week high of 1.7993 against the aussie and more than a 4-month high of 1.9761 against the kiwi.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.20 against the greenback, 175.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the pound, 0.96 against the franc, 1.63 against the loonie, 1.81 against the aussie and 2.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News