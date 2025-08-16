Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTCQB: ICMFF) (FSE: YQG) is pleased to announce the Company has retained Pollen Agency Ltd. ("Pollen") to provide creative and effective media and marketing services (the "Consulting Agreement") the services include customized brand awareness and media campaigns where the Company will receive significant exposure through various networks, including social media where the Company can communicate to its shareholders investors and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of the Company and its activities. The Consulting Agreement is for a term of 6 months with the option to renew for an additional 6 months at the end of the term.

Pollen will receive a monthly fee of C$7,000 plus applicable taxes from the Company and is being granted stock options (the "Pollen Options") to exercise into 1,300,000 common shares of the Company. The Options vest quarterly over a period of twelve months from the date of issuance and can be exercised for a period of two years from the date of grant.

The company further announces the grant, pursuant to its 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan that was ratified and approved by shareholders on June 15, 2025, of options to eligible participants to purchase a total of 3,000,000 common shares (inclusive of Pollen Options), exercisable in whole or in part on or before August 15, 2027 at an exercise price of $0.075 per share (being the closing price of the Company's shares on August 15, 2025).

The Consulting Agreement and the grant of Options are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The following is a brief summary on the New Pass Gold Property:

The New Pass Gold Project, located in Central Nevada, approximately 27 miles west of Austin with an NI 43-101 Technical Report dated December 2, 2020 (NI 43-101 Non-Compliant) contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 15,515,488 short tons (14,075,414 metric tons) at 0.022 ounce per ton (0.75 grams/metric ton) gold equivalent or 341,750 ounces of gold equivalent comprised of 282,986 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.018 ounces per ton (0.62 grams/metric ton) and 3,139,054 short tons (2,847,702 metric tons) of silver at an average grade of 0.202 ounces per ton (6.92 grams/metric ton).

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist (#11494) and CEO of Iconic is the Qualified Person who has prepared and reviewed this press release in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards.

