Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 17.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sonntag: Glencores 6,35-Mrd.-€-Deal zeigt, warum dieses 30-Mio.-€-Energie-Junior stark unterbewertet ist!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
17.08.2025 16:33 Uhr
237 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

[Press Release] SEG Announces 2025 Interim Results -2-

DJ [Press Release] SEG Announces 2025 Interim Results 

EQS Newswire / 17/08/2025 / 21:58 UTC+8 
 
Press Release 
 
(For immediate release) 
 
  
 
  
 
SEG Announces 2025 Interim Results 
 
  
 
Achieving Milestones in Operations and Expanding Overseas Markets 
 
  
 
  
 
(17 August 2025, Hong Kong) SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. ("SEG" or the "Company", together with its 
subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (stock code: 2386) today announces its interim results for the six 
months ended 30 June 2025 (the "Reporting Period"). 
 
  
 
During the Reporting Period, the Board, the management, and all employees worked in unity in optimizing existing 
assets, seeking growth, strengthening foundations, and managing risks. We fully optimized production and operations. 
With steadfast commitment to high quality development to counter external uncertainties, we achieved a series of new 
progress and accomplishments. 
 
  
 
First, we upheld our positioning of "technological innovation plus engineering services", enhancing our value creation 
capabilities in engineering services, technological innovation, and capital operations, with business performance 
growing for three consecutive years. During the Reporting Period, the Group's ongoing projects progressed steadily, 
generating revenue of RMB 31.559 billion, up 10.1% year on year. With synergistic advantages in engineering, 
technology, and capital, the Group achieved a net profit of RMB 1.388 billion, up 4.8% year on year. During the 
Reporting Period, the Group continued driving technological innovation, with newly signed technology development, 
licensing, and transformation contracts reaching RMB 720 million, steadily enhancing our research profitability. Our 
technology driven advantages led to steady growth and rising share in front-end and EPC businesses. This improved 
revenue structure has enabled the Company to maintain strong profitability and resilience amid intense market 
competition. 
 
  
 
Second, we adhered to the "customer-centric" philosophy, building a competitive edge through "high level front end 
engineering capabilities plus optimal cost project execution capabilities", achieving growth both in scale and quality 
of market development. During the Reporting Period, the Group signed EPC contracts for large scale domestic and 
overseas projects including the Sinopec Maoming Refinery Transformation and Ethylene Quality Enhancement Project and 
the Hassi Messaoud Refinery in Algeria, with newly secured contract value hitting a record high for the period, up 
42.1% year on year to RMB 71.158 billion. Our order structure continued to improve, with front end, design, and EPC 
contracts accounting for 80% of new orders, further strengthening the foundation for high quality growth. During the 
Reporting Period, the Group's overseas orders maintained rapid growth, with new contracts reaching USD 4.3 billion, a 
robust year-on-year increase of 82.7%, accounting for 43.5% of the total value of newly signed contracts. The Group's 
front end capabilities have gained broader recognition in international markets. During the Reporting Period, the Group 
signed the FEED contract for the ADNOC NGL-5 Natural Gas Condensate Processing Project in the UAE, and in July 2025 
signed a FEED+convertible EPC contract for the ACWA Yanbu large-scale green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia. 
 
  
 
Third, we remained committed to the principle of "investor-oriented governance", focusing on capital market concerns, 
enhancing corporate governance, and driving value realization, with continued improvements in the quality of our listed 
company status. During the Reporting Period, the Group advanced its "Green and Clean" strategy by establishing Sinopec 
Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., a specialized platform for environmental management with a view to capture the 
trillion-RMB markets and contribute to protecting clear waters, blue skies, and clean soil. The Group's Wind ESG rating 
was elevated to AA, maintaining the highest level in the industry; and we won the "2024 Best ESG Practice Award" among 
Chinese listed companies from Wind. The Group's ESG case was also selected for the demonstration list by the Ministry 
of Ecology and Environment. The Board attaches great importance on shareholder returns, and shares the Company's high- 
quality development results through ongoing "share buyback + cash dividend" programs. Considering profitability, 
shareholder returns, and sustainable development needs in the future of the Company, the Board resolved to distribute 
an interim dividend of RMB 0.160 per share. The payout amount set new records since the Company's listing. 
 
  
 
Chairman of SEG, Mr. JIANG Dejun said: "as the 14th Five-Year Plan draws to a close, the Board will lead all employees 
in firmly upholding the six fundamental principles of "quality, safety, environmental protection, compliance, 
stability, and integrity". We will strengthen comprehensive risk prevention and control, and strive to improve 
operational performance and value creation, and ensure a decisive victory in concluding the 14th Five-Year Plan. The 
Company has achieved remarkable results in high-quality development since the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan, and its 
image as "industry leader in the engineering industry and a top performer in the capital market" has become 
increasingly prominent. Currently, we are actively formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan. With a global vision, we are 
building an internationalized operation as a new growth engine for the Company's high-quality development; building an 
overseas operating model that integrates "global rules with Chinese efficiency" enchancing dual strengths in 
"technology + front-end engineering" and "cost-efficient project execution" taking concrete measures to prevent major 
risks, and striving to ensure that overseas projects can be acquired, executed well, and deliver real benefits. We will 
look to the future and actively lead the industrialization of the engineering and construction industry, empowering the 
industry through "integrated collaboration, technological innovation, digital transformation, intelligent 
manufacturing, green and low-carbon development" to pave way for high-quality growth in refining and chemical 
engineering. Guided by the principles of "product excellence, brand distinction, innovation leadership, and modern 
governance", we will plan scientifically for the future, build a solid foundation for growth, accelerate our progress 
toward becoming a world class enterprise, and deliver superior returns to shareholders, contribute to society, and 
benefit our employees." 
 
  
 
Business Review and Highlights 
 
  
 
Quantitative and qualitative increase in market development 
 
  
 
During the Reporting Period, the value of new contracts signed by the Group was RMB71.158 billion, hitting a new record 
high for the same period, representing a year-on-year increase of 42.1%. Among which, the value of newly signed 
domestic contracts was approximately RMB40.182 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 21.3%; the value of 
newly signed overseas contracts was approximately USD4.302 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 82.7%. 
 
  
 
In the domestic market, the Group continued to maintain overall competitiveness to continuously expand strategic 
emerging business such as new technologies, new materials and new energy while enhancing its core advantages in 
traditional businesses. During the Reporting Period, the representative newly signed domestic contracts included the 
EPC contract for the Maoming Ethylene Project with a total contract value of approximately RMB11.631 billion; the EPC 
contract for certain supporting refining units of Sinopec Luoyang Million-ton Ethylene Project (the "Luoyang Ethylene 
Project") with a total contract value of approximately RMB3.291 billion; the EPC contract for Sinopec Jiujiang 1.5 
Million-ton/Year Aromatics and Refining Supporting Renovation Project (the "Jiujiang Aromatics Project") with a total 
contract value of approximately RMB1.961 billion; and the EPC contract for the MTO and olefin separation unit of China 
Energy Shenhua Baotou Coal-to-Olefin Upgrading Demonstration Project (the"Shenhua Baotou MTO") with a total contract 
value of approximately RMB1.697 billion. During the Reporting Period, the Group signed 197 new contracts in the 
emerging business fields with the value of approximately RMB7 billion. Among them, 35 contracts were awarded in the 
clean energy/new energy fields, with the value of new contracts of approximately RMB1.6 billion; 162 contracts were 
awarded in the emerging fields such as new materials, new technologies, energy conservation and environmental 
protection, with the value of new contracts of approximately RMB5.4 billion. 
 
  
 
In the overseas market, the Group strengthened the alliance with international peers and enhanced high-level mutual 
visits and promotional exchanges with strategic clients, thereby continuously expanding and optimizing our overseas 
market development. During the Reporting Period, the representative newly signed overseas contracts included the FEED + 
convertible EPC contract for the UAE NGL Project; contract for the feasibility study of the project regarding the 
production of aviation fuels from biomass using gasification in Vietnam; the EPC contract for the Hassi Refinery 
Project in Algeria with a contract value of approximately USD2.058 billion; and the EPC contract for the polyethylene 
and utilities project of the Silleno Petrochemical Complex Project in Kazakhstan (the "Kazakhstan Silleno PE & UIO 
Project") with a contract value of approximately USD1.902 billion. 
 
  
 
Steady progress in the construction of key projects 
 
  
 
 -- North Huajin United Petrochemical Fine Chemical and Raw Material Engineering Project (the "Aramco Huajin Project") 
  (EPC): the project was in the peak stage of construction and installation with an overall progress of nearly 80%.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2025 09:58 ET (13:58 GMT)

DJ [Press Release] SEG Announces 2025 Interim Results -2- 

-- PetroChina Jilin Petrochemical Refining and Chemicals Transformation and Upgrading Project Ethylene Plant ("Jihua 
  Transformation and Upgrading Project") (EPC): the project was completed and delivered, and officially entered the 
  stage of inputting production materials and conducting trial operation. 
  
 
 -- Maoming Ethylene Project (EPC): the project was in the stage of detailed design, and civil works commenced on site 
  with an overall progress of over 20%. 
  
 
 -- Lianhong Gerun (Shandong) Integrated Project of New Energy Materials and Biodegradable Materials ("Lianhong New 
  Materials Project") (EPC): the project was in the peak stage of construction and installation with an overall 
  progress of over 70%. 
  
 
 -- China Coal Yulin Coal Deep Processing Base Project ("China Coal Yulin Coal Chemical Project") (EPC): the project 
  was in the stage of detailed design, and civil works commenced on site with an overall progress of over 10%. 
  
 
 -- SINOPEC SABIC Petrochemical Fujian Gulei Ethylene and Downstream Deep Processing Consortium Project ("SABIC Mangguo 
  Ethylene Project") (EPC): the project was in the peak stage of construction and installation with an overall 
  progress of nearly 70%. 
  
 
 -- Packages P1 and P2 of Saudi Aramco's Riyas NGL Project ("Saudi Riyas Project") (EPC): the design stage of the 
  project was almost completed, and the project is entering the construction stage with an overall progress of over 
  30%. 
  
 
 -- Tank Farm and Integration Project with SATORP Refinery under Saudi AMIRAL Project ("Saudi AMIRAL Project") (EPC): 
  the design work of the project was substantially completed, and the project is currently in the stage of 
  procurement and construction with an overall progress of over 40%. 
  
 
 -- Saudi Aramco's Jafurah Gas Expansion Project Phase III ("Saudi Jafurah Project Phase III") (EPC): The project was 
  contracted in June 2024 and is currently in design and procurement stage. The construction work has started with an 
  overall progress of over 20%. 
  
 
 -- Saudi Aramco's Crude Oil Pumping Station Upgrading and Improvement Project (EPC): the project was substantially 
  completed and was in the final stage with an overall progress of over 90%. 
  
 
 -- Kazakhstan Silleno Project: (1) the ethane cracking (ECU) project (EPC) is currently in the stage of design and 
  procurement, construction work has been initiated with an overall progress of over 20%. (2) polyolefin and 
  utilities (PE & UIO) project (EPC) was contracted and related work was commenced. 
  
 
 -- Algerian Hassi Refinery Project (EPC): the project is currently in the peak stage of design and procurement, and 
  construction preparations have been initiated with an overall progress of over 10%. 
  
 
 -- Algerian LNG/MTBE (EPCC) Project: the design and procurement of the project was substantially completed, and the 
  project is currently in the peak stage of construction with an overall progress of over 60%. 
  
 
Continuous progress in technology innovation 
 
  
 
During the Reporting Period, leveraging our strengths in project integration, innovation, and engineering 
transformation, the Group continuously expanded open cooperation in science and technology innovation. We organized 
targeted technical exchanges with relevant institutes of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing 
University of Chemical Technology, and other universities, and deepened cooperation in areas such as carbonyl 
synthesis, green chemistry, energy conservation and carbon emission reduction, and CCUS. We also explored technology 
development and collaboration with companies such as NEXANT, SABIC, and TR, advancing the global reach of our 
technologies. After the Reporting Period, we successfully hosted the 12th World Congress of Chemical Engineering and 
the 21st Asia Pacific Confederation of Chemical Engineering Congress, Sub Forum 12 on "Process Industry Innovation and 
Process Systems Engineering Reinvention". The meeting focused on intelligent manufacturing, digital enablement, and 
green and low carbon development, attracting nearly 200 global experts, scholars, corporate representatives, and 
industry leaders for knowledge exchange and joint exploration of new paths for technological innovation and high 
quality growth in the industry. 
 
  
 
During the Reporting Period, the Group focused its efforts on key core technologies, including (1) Sinopec Tianjin's 
150,000 tons/year ALL-PE package technology development and industrial demonstration application plan is progressing. 
This series of high performance polyethylene products have the characteristics of high strength, wear resistance, 
corrosion resistance and good biocompatibility, and have huge market potential especially in high-end medical materials 
and new energy materials. (2) Sinopec Hainan's 60,000t/year PBST biodegradable material industrialization technology 
development and demonstration project has successfully produced qualified PBST products. Its products are of great 
significance to solve global white pollution and promote green and low-carbon development. (3) Sinopec Maoming's 50,000 
tons/year polyolefin elastomer (POE) industrial demonstration project has been successfully launched and qualified 
products have been produced. It has provided high-performance material solutions for the fields of new energy, 
automobiles and electronics. (4) The project "Research on the Application of Flux-Cored Wires in Petrochemical Carbon 
Steel Pipes" has successfully passed the acceptance check, improving construction efficiency and quality. 
 
  
 
During the Reporting Period, the Group signed 187 new technology development contracts of various types with a total 
contract value of RMB469 million, and 38 new technology licensing and technology transformation contracts with a total 
contract value of RMB251 million. 
 
  
 
During the Reporting Period, the Group filed 356 new patent applications, of which 71.9% were invention patents; and 
103 newly licensed patents, of which 44.7% were invention patents. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Group had 
4,555 valid patents, of which 52% were invention patents. The quality of patents was consistently optimized. 
 
  
 
During the Reporting Period, the Group received a total of 34 science and technology progress awards in scientific and 
technical innovation and engineering construction fields at the provincial and ministerial or above level. The Group 
also received seven provincial and ministerial-level quality engineering awards. 
 
  
 
Leading new industrialization in the engineering and construction industry 
 
  
 
The Group develops new quality productivity and builds its core competitiveness around innovation and practicality. 
 
  
 
Artificial intelligence applications 
 
  
 
During the Reporting Period, the Group continued to explore innovative applications of "AI for Science, AI for Design, 
AI for Engineering, AI for Construction and AI for Operation". We have conducted a number of research projects on AI, 
including in the field of design, building knowledge graphs to enhance design efficiency, exploring the transition from 
traditional to generative design, and in the field of construction, applying AI to optimize whole lifecycle engineering 
plans, shorten iteration cycles, improve scheduling, and boost overall construction efficiency. We organized research 
on smart design special projects in 13 key areas, including ethylene devices and HAZOP process safety, and formed 
professional models in various scenarios, such as design smart review, smart process safety analysis, and structural 
smart design. During the Reporting Period, the Group has already achieved key milestones in areas such as plant wide 
process optimization, intelligent drawing review, 3D model verification, and smart piping design. 
 
  
 
Advanced automation technology and robot substitution 
 
  
 
During the Reporting Period, the Group promoted advanced equipment and steadily shifted from conventional construction 
methods to a model characterized by "standardized lean design, factory based manufacturing, and modular installation". 
We are strengthening integrated capabilities across collaborative design, supply chain management, constructability 
studies, and project interface management, thereby enhancing quality and value creation across the industrial chain. 
Through digital and intelligent enablement, including the deployment of "machine OEM" smart equipment and automated 
production lines, we are transforming production organization, improving construction efficiency, and enhancing safety 
performance. We are advancing intelligent operations and maintenance, extending the scope and depth of digital plant 
delivery, developing a "digital twin" O&M platform, and piloting remote technical and intelligent support service 
centers for process operations. 
 
  
 
During the Reporting Period, the Group continued to promote the research and development and application of 
high-efficiency automation technology such as automatic welding robots, intelligent equipment for intelligent welding 
demonstration production lines, remote control construction machinery and industrial robots, so as to effectively 
reduce costs and improve efficiency. During the Reporting Period, the Group continued to build the Efficient Automation 
Technology System and compiled a list of 86 high-efficiency construction equipment applications; prepared the 
Application Guide for Engineering Construction Intelligent Equipment, introducing 8 application equipment for welding, 
commissioning, inspection and measurement scenarios, 12 application equipment for supply chain intelligent management, 
intelligent engineering, green and low-carbon development and factory-based manufacturing scenarios, as well as 
intelligent equipment for special scenarios such as inspection and repair, demolition and nondestructive testing.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2025 09:58 ET (13:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.