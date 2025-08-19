Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES XBOX COMPATIBILITY FOR ITS REVOSIM SIM RACING ACCESSORIES

NACON ANNOUNCES XBOX COMPATIBILITY FOR ITS REVOSIM
SIM RACING ACCESSORIES

Lesquin, August 19th, 2025 - Nacon, a licensee of Xbox, unveils a new suite of Revosim racing sim products for Xbox. As such, new peripherals that are fully compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles will soon be available, continuing NACON's mission to offer racing enthusiasts ever greater immersion and performance.

This announcement comes just a few weeks after the successful launch of the RS Pure, Revosim's first Direct Drive model designed for PC gamers. This 9Nm base comes with a 100kg Load Cell pedal set and a customizable steering wheel, laying the foundations for a modular, accessible, and high-performance ecosystem. Future Revosim Xbox products will fully integrate the rest of the ecosystem, being compatible with the already announced add-ons: RS Pure Loadcell Handbrake, RS Pure Hybrid Gearbox, RS Pure Clutch Pedal.

Details on technical specifications and release date will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"The entire Revosim team is extremely proud to soon be offering a new comprehensive ecosystem for Xbox console users. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to providing gamers with ever greater immersion, realism, and enjoyment. As sim racing enthusiasts, we design each product with precision and attention to detail to deliver an experience that faithfully replicates the sensations of racing. With Revosim, NACON is strengthening its strategic position at the crossroads of racing game development and simracing hardware manufacturing, bringing high-level immersion and racing passion to every simracer - whether they compete at the highest level or simply share a passion for the sport." - Sébastien Waxin, Head of Racing at NACON.

Find all NACON Revosim assets on https://www.nacongaming.com/accessoires/revosim

Find all NACON games and accessories on nacongaming.com

About NACON
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://www.nacongaming.com/

Attachment

  • PR_Announcement_Xbox_ENG_FINAL (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2cf761d9-0bf3-486d-b0b7-59246c8bf1be)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
