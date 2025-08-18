

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to a 5-day low of 172.66 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 172.19.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to 200.00 and 182.95 from last week's closing quotes of 199.49 and 182.52, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to 147.58 and 106.89 from Friday's closing quotes of 147.20 and 106.52, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen dropped to 4-day low of 96.17 and 87.60 from Friday's closing quotes of 95.78 and 87.17, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 175.00 against the euro, 202.00 against the pound, 186.00 against the franc, 151.00 against the greenback, 109.00 against the loonie, 98.00 against the aussie and 89.00 against the kiwi.



