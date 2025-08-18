NETGEM: Netgem: Netgem Partners with 2K to Bring Mafia: Definitive Edition to Cloud Gaming Platform

Netgem Partners with 2K to Bring Mafia: Definitive Edition

to Cloud Gaming Platform

Paris, France - 18 August 2025 - Netgem announces an exciting new partnership with renowned video game publisher 2K, allowing customers on the JIO platform In India to play Mafia: Definitive Edition, the remake of the gripping crime saga of the original Mafia.

The remake includes an updated script, additional cutscenes, all-new gameplay sequences and features, a re-recorded orchestral score, and other enhancements.

"We are thrilled to join forces with 2K to bring Mafia: Definitive Edition to our gaming service," said Mathias Hautefort, Netgem CEO. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing premium entertainment to our customers, whether through TV, movies, or now, top-tier gaming experiences. Our telco partners, beginning with JIO in India, will have the exciting opportunity to enhance their Cloud Gaming service in the coming weeks"

This collaboration marks a significant step in Netgem's strategy to enhance its entertainment ecosystem, reaffirming Netgem's promise to keep everyone entertained by offering users an ever-growing selection of content that caters to all interests.

2K and Netgem are exploring future opportunities to bring additional franchises from the label to the platform.

About Netgem

Since 1996, Netgem has been a provider of technology and services for the video entertainment industry. The company operates across two key sectors: Streaming Solutions - delivering content and technology to telecom operators and Media Services - supporting rights holders in preserving and monetising their assets. Both divisions share a common goal: helping clients offer accessible entertainment to everyone, in line with the company's tagline, Everyone's Entertained.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP). www.netgem.com

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union, Cloud Chamber, Gearbox and HB Studios. 2K's portfolio currently includes several AAA, sports and entertainment brands, including global powerhouse NBA®? 2K; renowned BioShock®?, Borderlands®?, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization®? and XCOM®? brands; popular WWE®? 2K and WWE®? SuperCard franchises, TopSpin®? as well as the critically and commercially acclaimed PGA TOUR®? 2K. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2K.com and on the Company's official social media channels.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our strategy is to create hit entertainment experiences, delivered on every platform relevant to our audience through a variety of sound business models. Our pillars - creativity, innovation, and efficiency - guide us as we strive to create the highest quality, most captivating experiences for our consumers. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

Presse Relations :

Isabelle Dray

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

Mobile: 06 85 36 85 11

