NETGEM: Business Update Q3 2025 - Netgem continues to deploy its growth drivers and confirms its 2025 objective of improving recurring revenues and operating profit

Press release

Business Update Q3 2025

Netgem continues to deploy its growth drivers and confirms its 2025 objective of improving recurring revenues and operating profit

Paris, October 16, 2025 - Netgem (Euronext Growth - ALNTG), a committed player in Entertainment Technology serving publishers and distributors of video content, provides an update on its third quarter activity.

Netgem continues to perform in its historical markets with the launch of its new product Freely in the British market at the end of 2025, and the signing of an agreement with the operator Vialis in the French market. New growth drivers - particularly in the areas of Cloud Gaming, FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) Channels and AI-enriched media services - continue to gain momentum.

The group expects an improvement in the second half compared to the first half, and confirms its objective of growth in recurring revenues and operating profit for the whole of the 2025 financial year.

The Netgem group's ambition is to help its customers, telecom operators and publishers, to respond strategically to competition from OTT offers, by restoring value to their services. Netgem has invested to this end in new uses such as Cloud Gaming or "Fast channels", rolling out this strategy both in its historical markets and in new geographical areas:

Launch of a new Freely offer the United Kingdom

Pleio by Netgem, an all-in-one entertainment service dedicated to the retail market and marketed to Internet Service Providers (ISPs), will be launched on the 4th quarter. The Netgem offer includes the Freely platform, complemented by more than 150 FAST channels and, for the first time in the UK, a Cloud Gaming service.

Signing of an agreement with the operator Vialis in France

Netgem announces that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Vialis, an alternative Internet access operator with a strong presence in the Alsace region, also present in the energy, urban lighting and signaling sectors.

The partnership signed between the two groups provides for Netgem to take over the end-to-end management of Vialis' TV service, including rights management with content providers, operation and innovation of the TV platform, including FAST Channels and Cloud Gaming. This partnership will take effect from the start of the 2026 financial year.

Aggregation of new content in Cloud Gaming and FAST channels

During the 3andquarter, Netgem continued its investments in Cloud Gaming and FAST channels and concluded agreements with several partners such as the video game publisher2K Games.

Building on the acquisition of Gamestream's assets in October 2024, Netgem is now a fully-fledged operator of its Cloud Gaming offering. This strategic shift is bearing fruit, with progress in the third quarter, particularly in Asia.

Innovation in AI-enriched media services

Netgem launched in the first half of the year « TheSubtil.ai », an AI-based service launched in partnership with BARY, which has already received orders from numerous French studios, with revenues expected to be in line with expectations in 2025.

The entire media services business - under the ECLAIR brand - is expected to grow in 2025, supported by its innovations and multi-year agreements such as the one signed with Pathé in June 2025 for the preservation of its cinematographic and audiovisual works.

For Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem:"Our recent developments in the UK and France illustrate the Netgem Group's ability to offer telecom operators an offering that integrates technology and content, aimed at meeting their current challenges in defending their 3P base. The gradual ramp-up of these new offerings constitutes the foundation of the new dynamic that we anticipate from 2026."

2026 Financial Communication Calendar

2025 revenues Thursday, January 29, 2026 (*)

2025 results Thursday, March 26, 2026 (*)

(*) before market.

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations

Bertrand Soleil / Double Digit

bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com

+33 6 23 31 06 53 Press Relations

Isabelle DRAY / seitosei-Actifin

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 6 63 93 08 15

About Netgem

Netgem is a technology and services provider for the video entertainment industry, operating through two main platforms. Upstream, the ECLAIR brand offers services for entertainment content publishers. Downstream, the PLEIO brand provides streaming service management, delivering content and technologies to telecom operators. Both platforms share the common goal of making entertainment accessible to everyone, as encapsulated in the group's signature: "everyone's entertained."

NETGEM shares are traded on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP).

@netgem

netgem

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nJlpZp2baprJm26blceaaZJobZxokmSWamOamWRsaZ3Ham+WxpplaJiWZnJlm2dm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94620-2025-10-16-cp-pr-business-update-2025-q3-netgem-en.pdf