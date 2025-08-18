Anzeige
Empire Metals Limited Announces Drilling Outlines Large, High-Grade Zone

Major Drilling Campaign Outlines Large, High-Grade Zone

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Empire Metals Limited,theAIM-quoted and OTCQB-tradedexploration and development company,is pleased to report outstanding assay results from its latest drilling campaign at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). This programme, focused on the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect, has delivered some of the highest titanium dioxide ('TiO2') grades recorded to date and will underpin the Company's maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE').

Highlights

  • Selected exceptional intercepts (>6% TiO2), include:

  • 44m @ 7.87% TiO2 from surface (AC25TOM159)

  • 50m @ 7.84% TiO2 from 4m (AC25TOM130)

  • 54m @ 7.41% TiO2 from surface (AC25TOM118)

  • 98m @ 7.05% TiO2 from 2m (RC25TOM062)

  • 98m @ 7.05% TiO2 from 2m (RC25TOM068)

  • Large, high-grade central core identified averaging circa 6% TiO2 across a continuous 3.6km strike length.

  • Nearly two thirds of all drillholes averaged > 4% TiO2, with over 90% exceeding a 2% cut-off.

Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:"These results confirm the exceptional scale and grade of titanium mineralisation at Thomas. The continuity of high-grade mineralisation near surface is particularly exciting for future mine development. With assays received ahead of schedule, we can now accelerate resource modelling and move rapidly towards announcing our maiden MRE."

MRE Drilling Programme - Key Results

Since commencing the maiden drilling campaign at Pitfield on 27 March 2023 Empire has completed 382 drill holes for a total 32,265 metres (refer Figure 1) comprising:

  • 17 Diamond drill holes for 2,704 m

  • 140 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes for 18,764 m

  • 225 Air Core (AC) drill holes for 10,797 m.

The latest May-June campaign comprised:

  • 140 AC drillholes (6,360m) on a 400 x 200m grid, average depth 45.4m

  • 40 RC drillholes (3,776m) within the AC grid, average depth 94.4m

Figure 1. Grey-scale magnetics overlain by airborne gravity data showing RC, AC and diamond drillhole collar locations and JORC Exploration Target areas.

During the campaign all drill holes were subsampled on a 2m interval, resulting in over 5,000 drill samples being collected, logged by our on-site team of geologists and then prepared for shipment to Intertek's Perth based analytical laboratory. The analytical assay results have now been received, showing continuous TiO2-rich mineralisation across the overall drillhole grid, which extends 5.2km by 2.6km and totals an area of 1,352 hectares (refer Figure 2).

The drilling has confirmed the presence of a large, high-grade central core at the Thomas prospect, this target being selected as the basis for the maiden MRE due to the extensive, thick and high-grade titanium mineralisation known to be hosted within the broad, in-situ weathered zone. Whilst over 90% of all drillhole sample assays show mineralisation well above a 2% TiO2 cut-off grade this central high-grade core, extends over 3.6km north-south, averages around 6% TiO2 (refer Table 1).

Average Grade (%TiO2)

% of total drillholes

% of total drillholes remaining

0-2

10

100

2-3

7

90

3-4

20

83

4-5

30

63

5-6

20

33

6-7

10

13

7-8

3

3

Table 1. Breakdown of drillhole assay results by average grade of drillhole and percentage of total drilling.

Significant analytical assay results for each drillhole above 6% TiO2 are reported in Table 2 further below.

Figure 2. RC and AC drill hole collar locations within the Thomas Prospect priority area.

Strategic Significance

The May-June campaign marked a major milestone in the development of Pitfield, laying the foundation for a globally significant MRE and enabling the identification of near-surface, high grade zones to support the development of mine planning and ore scheduling as part of upcoming economic evaluation studies.

Hole_ID

Easting

Northing

Depth

From (m)

Depth

To (m)

EOH

Interval

Grade

TiO2 (%)

AC25TOM052

372984

6726900

0

42

42

42

6.67

including

0

6

6

12.08

AC25TOM057

373000

6724913

2

62

62

60

6.22

including

2

28

26

8.99

AC25TOM066

373999

6724499

0

61

61

61

6.47

AC25TOM080

373859

6724096

4

57

57

53

6.49

AC25TOM081

373700

6724098

2

60

60

58

6.55

AC25TOM118

373199

6725301

0

54

54

54

7.41

AC25TOM123

374101

6725702

4

48

48

44

6.01

AC25TOM129

373801

6725298

2

58

58

56

6.23

AC25TOM130

373099

6725699

4

54

54

50

7.84

AC25TOM133

372898

6726156

8

45

45

37

6.04

AC25TOM136

373097

6726499

4

45

45

41

6.92

AC25TOM142

373898

6726503

0

47

47

47

6.11

AC25TOM149

373800

6726899

0

30

30

30

6.17

AC25TOM159

372799

6726902

0

44

44

44

7.87

including

4

18

14

9.42

AC25TOM164

372799

6727299

0

36

36

36

6.50

including

12

18

6

12.10

AC25TOM169

372898

6726499

8

41

41

33

7.28

AC25TOM183

373790

6724606

0

57

57

57

6.04

RC25TOM062

373070

6725900

2

100

100

98

7.05

RC25TOM033

373592

6724701

0

100

100

100

6.51

RC25TOM057

373193

6726301

14

100

100

86

6.10

RC25TOM063

373483

6724551

0

100

100

100

6.87

RC25TOM068

373313

6725107

2

100

100

98

7.05

including

18

34

16

9.81

RC25TOM071

373176

6725501

0

100

100

100

6.95

Table 2. Significant Intercepts above 6% TiO2.

The Pitfield Titanium Project

Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheatbelt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction, with mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 3).

Figure 3. Pitfield Project Location showing theMid-West Region Infrastructure and Services

Competent Person Statement

The technical information in this report that relates to the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr Faragher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Faragher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:

Empire Metals Ltd

Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell

Tel: 020 4583 1440

S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Broker)

Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl

Tel: 020 3470 0470

Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

Damon Heath / Erik Woolgar

Tel: 020 7186 9950

St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR)

Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page

Tel: 020 7236 1177

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO2) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO2 mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.

An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.

The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.

Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.

The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.

*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Empire Metals Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/empire-metals-limited-announces-drilling-outlines-large-high-grade-zone-1061951

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
