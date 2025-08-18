

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased for the third straight month in June, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index rose 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in June, following a 0.3 percent increase in May.



Among the individual components, transport and postal activities, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, retail trade, finance and insurance, business-related services, medical, health care and welfare, and wholesale trade increased.



On the other side, information and communications, real estate, and living and amusement-related services decreased.



