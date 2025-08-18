

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's industrial output contracted slightly in the second quarter, provisional data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Industrial production dropped 0.1 percent year-over-year in the June quarter, reversing its 8.9 percent growth in the first quarter.



The output produced in the manufacturing sector was 0.7 percent higher compared to last year but much slower than the 10.3 percent growth in the previous quarter. Similarly, the annual growth in the mining and quarrying output eased to 1.3 percent from 4.5 percent. Energy production also increased at a slower pace of 0.8 percent.



Secondary sector production, which combines industry and construction, declined 0.4 percent annually in the June quarter, in contrast to a 7.5 percent rise in the prior quarter.



Data showed construction output fell 0.5 percent from last year after expanding 3.4 percent in the March quarter.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News