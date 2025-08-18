MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Business transacted at MT Højgaard Holding A/S' Extraordinary General Meeting

On Monday 18 August 2025 the Extraordinary General Meeting of MT Højgaard Holding A/S was held with the following agenda:

Election of members to the Board of Directors

Re item 1

The Board members Anders Lindberg and Janda Campos stepped down from the Board.

The general meeting elected Christian Poulsen and Marie Louise Hansen as new members of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors hereby consists of:

Elected at the general meeting Elected employee representatives Morten Hansen (Chairman)

Knut Akselvoll (Vice Chairman)

Christine Thorsen

Pernille Fabricius

Christian Poulsen

Marie Louise Hansen Jimmy Laursen

Lars Tesch Olsen

Contact:

Chairman Morten Hansen and CEO Rasmus Untidt can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.