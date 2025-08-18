MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Business transacted at MT Højgaard Holding A/S' Extraordinary General Meeting

On Monday 18 August 2025 the Extraordinary General Meeting of MT Højgaard Holding A/S was held with the following agenda:
- Election of members to the Board of Directors
Re item 1
The Board members Anders Lindberg and Janda Campos stepped down from the Board.
The general meeting elected Christian Poulsen and Marie Louise Hansen as new members of the Board of Directors.
The Board of Directors hereby consists of:
Contact:
Chairman Morten Hansen and CEO Rasmus Untidt can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.
