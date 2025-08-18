

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer prices decreased for the sixth straight month in July, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index dropped 1.2 percent yearly in July, following a 0.7 percent decrease in June. Prices were expected to fall 1.1 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy declined 5.4 percent, while those of durable and non-durable consumer goods increased by 2.7 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, compared to last year.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation was 0.6 percent in July versus 1.4 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in July.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News