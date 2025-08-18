Anzeige
Montag, 18.08.2025
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
WKN: A0F5DE | ISIN: US0567521085
Baidu.Inc: Baidu Wenku and Netdisk Launch GenFlow 2.0, Deploying Over 100 AI Agents Simultaneously

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu Wenku and Netdisk, Baidu's AI-powered productivity apps, have introduced GenFlow 2.0, a general AI agent featuring more than 100 parallel agents working in collaboration and real-time pause-and-intervene control. Since its debut, GenFlow 2.0 has gained rapid traction with its innovative architecture.

Baidu Wenku and Netdisk Launch GenFlow 2.0, Deploying Over 100 AI Agents Simultaneously

Built on Baidu Wenku's proprietary Multi-Agent Parallel Architecture, GenFlow 2.0 cuts complex task processing from hours to under three minutes by orchestrating more than 100 AI agents simultaneously - delivering unmatched speed and scalability compared with current solutions. Tasks such as drafting a full marketing campaign, designing accompanying visuals, and preparing a conference presentation can now be completed in a single, continuous workflow in minutes.

Unlike most AI agents that operate as black boxes where users only see inputs and final outputs, GenFlow 2.0 gives users full control during execution - allowing tasks to be paused at any stage, instructions modified, and results edited - providing a highly transparent and controllable human-AI collaboration experience.

To ensure accuracy and depth, GenFlow 2.0 autonomously accesses Baidu Scholar's 680 million peer-reviewed academic publications, Baidu Wenku's 1.4 billion professional documents, and user-approved Baidu Netdisk files. Combined with the retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and multi-agent cross-validation, GenFlow 2.0 reduces hallucinations and delivers exceptional accuracy and reliability.

GenFlow 2.0 supports an expansive range of multimodal outputs, including copywriting, visual design, slide creation, research report generation, animation production, and coding. Baidu Wenku's 97 million monthly active AI users-home to the world's largest AI-powered PPT user base-demonstrate the platform's proven execution stability and output quality.

Now fully integrated into Baidu Wenku and Baidu Netdisk, which serve over one billion users, GenFlow 2.0 is also MCP-compatible and natively embedded at the OS level on leading Chinese smartphone brand HONOR - enabling seamless access across devices.

While foundation model capabilities are important, long-term leadership will increasingly rely on engineering execution and product innovation. GenFlow 2.0 stands out with rapid product iteration, deep localization, and precise market alignment, enabled by its multi-agent architecture and uniquely controllable interaction model.

For more information about GenFlow 2.0, please visit wenku.baidu.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2752344/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baidu-wenku-and-netdisk-launch-genflow-2-0--deploying-over-100-ai-agents-simultaneously-302532060.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
