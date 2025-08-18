

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade deficit increased in June from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the Economy Ministry showed on Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 3.59 billion in June from EUR 0.71 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, the shortfall was EUR 2.54 billion.



Exports rose 2.4 percent year-over-year in June, after a 0.8 percent growth in the prior month. Meanwhile, imports surged 10.9 percent after rising 1.3 percent in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, exports were 3.5 percent lower in June, and imports showed a decline of 0.5 percent.



During the second quarter, the total trade deficit of the country was EUR 7.71 billion, down from EUR 8.1 billion in the March quarter.



