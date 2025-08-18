Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian graphite developer advancing high-grade projects in Québec, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Susan Rohac, ICD.D, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mrs. Rohac replaces long-serving director Robin Dow, who has stepped down from the Board to focus on personal pursuits and other interests, and will continue to support a smooth transition.

Susan Rohac had an extensive thirty-four (34) plus year career at the Business Development Bank of Canada ("BDC"), holding various leadership roles. Her final role was as Managing Partner of the Climate Tech venture capital fund, which she held from 2017 to May 2025. In this role, she oversaw a pan-Canadian team of investment professionals and managed a portfolio of over $1 billion in assets. This portfolio included a fully deployed $600 million fund I and a $500 million fund II launched in 2022 that focused on investing in Canada's most promising clean technology companies. Susan has invested in a diverse range of climate technologies across various sectors, including energy, mobility, built environment, carbon management, and industry & resource space, including advanced materials and critical minerals. In 2024, Susan was recognized as a Climate Leader by the Clean50 and received the Clean16 award. She holds undergraduate degrees in both science and finance and an executive MBA from the University of Ottawa. In 2024, she also obtained her ICD.D governance designation from the University of Toronto. Passionate about the environment and climate technologies, Susan currently sits on several governance and advisory boards and is actively involved with a few organizations that are aligned with her interests.

"We are delighted to welcome Susan to our Board," said Jeff York, Founder and Chairman of Focus Graphite. "She brings a strong track record in corporate finance and scaling industrial technologies, with a deep appreciation for Canada's critical minerals opportunity. Her experience and connections in the industry will be invaluable."

"I am honored to join Focus Graphite at such an important moment," said Ms. Rohac. "The shift to green energy is driving unprecedented demand for secure supplies of critical minerals, and Canada has an opportunity to lead in building a reliable, sustainable graphite supply chain here at home. Beyond batteries, graphite is essential for advanced manufacturing and defense applications that underpin national security. I look forward to working with the team to help strengthen North America's self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on foreign supply."

Mr. York added, "On behalf of the company and our shareholders, I want to thank Robin for his years of service and leadership. His guidance helped position Focus for its next phase of growth."

Focus Graphite is also pleased to announce its participation in the Canadian Critical Minerals Investment Forum, an international trade mission organized by Natural Resources Canada and Invest in Canada. The event will be held in Tokyo, Japan from August 26-28, 2025, and in Korea from August 29-30, 2025. Focus Graphite is one of only two Canadian graphite companies attending the Forum, which brings together global investors, government officials, and industry leaders to advance critical minerals partnerships. In addition to the Forum, the Company will hold a series of bilateral meetings in both countries to further strategic discussions with potential partners and customers.

On August 14th, 2025, Focus Graphite visited its Lac Knife project site near Fermont, Québec. The Company was pleased to host a representative from Korea Mine Rehabilitation and Mineral Resources Corporation ("KOMIR") alongside its newest board member, Susan Rohac. During the visit, Focus also met with officials from the Town of Fermont to provide a corporate and project update, highlighting recent progress and outlining the Company's pathway toward advancing Lac Knife to a fully permitted mining operation.

In connection with Ms. Rohac's appointment, the Company has granted her 250,000 stock options pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per common share and will expire on August 17, 2030. They are subject to the terms of the Plan as well as the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Image 1: Focus Graphite executives, IOS Geosciences, and a representative from KOMIR visit the Lac Knife project near Fermont, Québec, August 14, 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1963/262819_1a756ef144f309ad_001full.jpg

Image 2: Focus Graphite executives and IOS Geosciences visit with representatives from the Town of Fermont, QC, August 14, 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1963/262819_1a756ef144f309ad_002full.jpg

About Invest in Canada

Invest in Canada is Canada's foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction and promotion agency. We find the best to invest in Canada. This means working with our partners across the country and worldwide to attract global companies and support their expansion plans in Canada.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tétépisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com

