

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Monday while the U.S. dollar wobbled after the Trump-Putin summit ended without a breakthrough on halting the war in Ukraine.



Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and several European leaders will join U.S. President Donald Trump for a meeting at the White House later today to exchange views on the status of peace efforts, security guarantees, territorial issues, and further support for Ukraine.



The pan European STOXX 600 slid 0.1 percent to 552.98 after ending flat with a negative bias on Friday.



The German DAX slipped 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower.



Sectra shares rose about 1 percent. The Swedish medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company has signed a pact to offer its cloud-based Sectra One Cloud solution to six ENHANCE Ontario hospitals.



France's Valneva jumped 7.6 percent after Health Canada granted marketing authorization for its single-dose chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ, for individuals aged 12 years and older.



Novo Nordisk soared over 5 percent. The Danish drug maker got U.S. FDA approval for its weight-loss drug Wegovy to treat a serious liver condition.



Vestas Wind Systems jumped 17.6 percent after the U.S. published better-than-expected guidelines on which projects will qualify for wind and solar tax credits.



