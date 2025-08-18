

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were modestly higher on Monday as the Alaska summit ended without any breakthrough.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $3,349.03 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $3,393.90.



Friday's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin in Alaska yielded no concrete agreements, but Russia agreed to 'game-changing' security guarantees for Ukraine, helping inject new momentum into stalled efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.



The leaders of the U.K., France and Germany will accompany Ukraine's president for crunch talks with Trump at the White House today in a bid to come to a negotiated settlement in the three-and-a-half-year-old conflict.



In economic news, the July FOMC minutes and U.S. jobless claims data due this week will provide real-time insights into labor market health and potential Fed easing.



U.S. Treasury yields slipped from more than two-week high and the dollar dithered on dovish Fed expectations as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for more cues on the Fed's rate trajectory.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech will be keenly watched for guidance on a September interest-rate cut.



Fed funds futures currently price in a nearly 85 percent likelihood that the central bank cuts rates at its next policy meeting in September, according to CME's FedWatch tool.



