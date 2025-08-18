DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

WUHAN, China, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB1,053.9 million (US$147.1 million), an increase of 2.1% from RMB1,032.0 million in the same period of 2024.
- Gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB141.9 million (US$19.8 million), an increase of 68.5% from RMB84.2 million in the same period of 2024.
- Income from operations in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB14.2 million (US$2.0 million), compared with a loss from operations of RMB119.6 million in the same period of 2024.
- Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB37.8 million (US$5.3 million), compared with a net loss of RMB49.2 million in the same period of 2024.
- Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)[1] in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB25.3 million (US$3.5 million), compared with an adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) of RMB45.5 million in the same period of 2024.
Ms. Simin Ren, Co-Chief Executive Officer of DouYu, commented, "Against the backdrop of a volatile macro environment and intensifying industry competition, we remained focused on advancing our revenue diversification and cost efficiency strategies. During the quarter, we continued to optimize our live-streaming business, while also advancing monetization of our innovative business lines through expanded industry collaborations and upgraded promotion strategies. Seasonal promotions drove a 24.5% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue from our Innovative business, advertising and others segment, underscoring our strong execution. Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance user experience and optimize cost efficiency as we navigate the evolving macro conditions. We remain dedicated to offering premium products such as gaming tournaments and entertainment events, while ensuring the sustainable development of our platform and content ecosystem."
Mr. Hao Cao, Vice President of DouYu, commented, "In the second quarter, our game membership program and voice-based social networking business continued to demonstrate healthy momentum, further diversifying our revenue structure. Revenues from Innovative businesses, advertising and others rose to RMB476.1 million and accounted for 45.2% of total revenue, compared with 23.4% in the same period last year. In addition, total revenue for the quarter grew 2.1% year-over-year to RMB1.05 billion. Our effective cost efficiency initiatives also drove a return to profitability for the quarter, with gross margin expanding to 13.5%. Net profit reached RMB37.8 million and adjusted net profit was RMB25.3 million, marking a meaningful turnaround. While we expect the livestreaming industry to grow more complex and volatile in the second half of the year, we are well prepared and will continue executing our strategies with discipline and consistency to address the challenges ahead."
Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights
In the second quarter, average mobile MAUs[2] of our livestreaming-related business were 36.4 million, down 11.4% year-over-year, which aligns with our content cost optimization strategy. This decline was largely due to fewer official tournament broadcasts and a reduction in related derivative content offerings on the platform.
- In the second quarter, the number of quarterly average paying users[3] for livestreaming-related business was 2.8 million, with a quarterly ARPPU of RMB255. Compared with 2.9 million paying users in the first quarter, the slight sequential decline in paying users was mainly due to sustained weakness in consumer spending amid prevailing macro conditions, as well as adjustments in our operational strategies, including the scaling back of low-ROI operational activities and a reduction in content offerings.
- In the second quarter, revenues from our voice-based social networking business reached RMB295.8 million. We continued to refine our application products and optimize traffic distribution strategies, maintaining a consistent revenue performance sequentially. Our average MAUs for voice-based social networking business for the second quarter were 462,800, with monthly average paying users[4] of 81,000.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2025 increased by 2.1% to RMB1053.9 million (US$147.1 million), compared with RMB1,032.0 million in the same period of 2024.
Livestreaming revenues in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 26.9% to RMB577.8 million (US$80.7 million) from RMB790.1 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in both the number of total paying users and average revenue per paying user, as a result of fewer low-ROI operating activities and content offered in the quarter and continued moderation in the operating environment.
Innovative business, advertising and other revenues (formerly known as advertising and other revenues) in the second quarter of 2025 increased by 96.8% to RMB476.1 million (US$66.5 million) from RMB242.0 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by higher revenues from our voice-based social networking service and game membership service.
Cost of revenues in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 3.8% to RMB912.0 million (US$127.3 million) from RMB947.8 million in the same period of 2024.
Revenue-sharing fees and content costs in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 9.5% to RMB727.3 million (US$101.5 million) from RMB803.4 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a significant reduction in content costs as part of our cost structure optimization efforts, as well as a decrease in revenue-sharing fees due to lower livestreaming revenues. The decrease was partially offset by increased revenue-sharing fees related to revenue growth in our voice-based social networking service.
Bandwidth costs in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 38.9% to RMB48.6 million (US$6.8 million) from RMB79.6 million in the same period of 2024. The decline was primarily due to our bandwidth allocation advancement and a year-over-year decrease in peak bandwidth usage.
Gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 increased by 68.5% to RMB141.9 million (US$19.8 million) from RMB84.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by decreases in our content costs and bandwidth costs. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 13.5%, compared with 8.2% in the same period of 2024.
Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 20.0% to RMB61.6 million (US$8.6 million) from RMB77.0 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to reductions in staff-related and promotion-related expenses.
Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 44.9% to RMB27.6 million (US$3.9 million) from RMB50.1 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in staff-related expenses.
General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 17.9% to RMB39.8 million (US$5.6 million) from RMB48.5 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to reductions in staff-related expenses and professional fees.
Income from operations in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB14.2 million (US$2.0 million), compared with a loss from operations of RMB119.6 million in the same period of 2024.
Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB37.8 million (US$5.3 million), compared with a net loss of RMB49.2 million in the same period of 2024.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP), which excludes net income excluding share of loss in equity method investments and impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments, was RMB25.3 million (US$3.5 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with an adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) of RMB45.5 million in the same period of 2024.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS[5] in the second quarter of 2025 were both RMB1.25 (US$0.17).
Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2025 were both RMB0.84 (US$0.12).
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and bank deposits
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash in other non-current assets, and short-term and long-term bank deposits of RMB2,311.2 million (US$322.6 million), compared with RMB4,467.8 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a special cash dividend distribution of US$300 million in February 2025.
[1] "Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)" is defined as net income excluding share of income (loss) in equity method investments, impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments, and impairment losses of goodwill and intangible assets. For more information, please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
[2] "MAUs" refers to the number of active mobile users (exclusive of innovative business unless the context otherwise indicates) in a given period. Average mobile MAUs for a given period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active mobile users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.
[3] "Quarterly average paying users" refers to the average paying users for each quarter during a given period of time calculated by dividing (i) the sum of paying users for each quarter of such period, by (ii) the number of quarters in such period. "Paying user" refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual gifts on our platform at least once during the relevant period.
[4] "Monthly average paying users" refers to the monthly average number of paying users during a given period of time calculated by dividing (i) the sum of paying users in each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period. "Paying user" refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual gifts on our platform at least once during the relevant period.
[5] Each ADS represents one ordinary share for the relevant period and calendar year.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted (loss) income from operations is calculated as (loss) income from operations adjusted for Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. Adjusted net (loss) income is calculated as net (loss) income adjusted for share of income (loss) in equity method investments, impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments and impairment losses of goodwill and intangible assets. Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to DouYu is calculated as net (loss) income attributable to DouYu adjusted for share of income (loss) in equity method investments, impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments, and impairment losses of goodwill and intangible assets. Adjusted basic and diluted net (loss) income per ordinary share is non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) income per ordinary share. The Company adjusted the impact of (i) share of income (loss) in equity method investments, (ii) impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments, and (iii) impairment losses of goodwill and intangible assets to understand and evaluate the Company's core operating performance.The non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for, or superior to, such metrics in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized, or settled in U.S. dollars, at that rate on June 30, 2025, or at any other rate.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31
As of June 30
2024
2025
2025
ASSETS
RMB
RMB
US$ (1)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,017,148
1,535,924
214,407
Restricted cash
83
170
24
Short-term bank deposits
3,070,374
583,723
81,485
Accounts receivable, net
49,057
55,488
7,746
Prepayments
26,885
24,768
3,457
Amounts due from related parties
74,175
65,181
9,099
Other current assets, net
231,354
234,957
32,799
Total current assets
4,469,076
2,500,211
349,017
|
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
7,093
5,635
787
Intangible assets, net
60,917
45,194
6,309
Long-term bank deposits
360,000
160,000
22,335
Investments
456,815
409,885
57,218
Right-of-use assets, net
15,816
13,064
1,824
Other non-current assets
76,616
76,068
10,619
Total non-current assets
977,257
709,846
99,092
TOTAL ASSETS
5,446,333
3,210,057
448,109
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
498,667
482,746
67,389
Advances from customers
4,444
3,293
460
Deferred revenue
252,346
244,029
34,065
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
242,517
228,077
31,837
Amounts due to related parties
222,589
234,529
32,739
Lease liabilities due within one year
11,458
12,132
1,694
Total current liabilities
1,232,021
1,204,806
168,184
|
Non-current liability:
Lease liabilities
4,223
220
31
Total non-current liability
4,223
220
31
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,236,244
1,205,026
168,215
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31
As of June 30
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$ (1)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares
20
20
3
Additional paid-in capital
7,514,498
5,363,717
748,746
Accumulated deficit
(3,791,817)
(3,833,600)
(535,149)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
487,388
474,894
66,294
Total DouYu Shareholders' Equity
4,210,089
2,005,031
279,894
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,210,089
2,005,031
279,894
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
5,446,333
3,210,057
448,109
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$ (1)
RMB
RMB
US$ (1)
Net revenues
1,032,041
947,051
1,053,915
147,121
2,071,725
2,000,966
279,324
Cost of revenues
(947,823)
(833,543)
(911,975)
(127,307)
(1,878,501)
(1,745,518)
(243,665)
Gross profit
84,218
113,508
141,940
19,814
193,224
255,448
35,659
Operating (expense) income
Sales and marketing expenses
(76,963)
(72,929)
(61,585)
(8,597)
(152,533)
(134,514)
(18,777)
General and administrative expenses
(48,496)
(35,787)
(39,816)
(5,558)
(91,293)
(75,603)
(10,554)
Research and development expenses
(50,135)
(32,749)
(27,611)
(3,854)
(104,285)
(60,360)
(8,426)
Other operating (expense) income, net
(28,189)
1,815
1,318
184
(131,617)
3,133
437
Total operating expenses
(203,783)
(139,650)
(127,694)
(17,825)
(479,728)
(267,344)
(37,320)
(Loss) income from operations
(119,565)
(26,142)
14,246
1,989
(286,504)
(11,896)
(1,661)
Other (expenses) income, net
(943)
(58,554)
9,463
1,321
(943)
(49,091)
(6,853)
Interest income
75,972
10,141
19,200
2,680
157,066
29,341
4,096
Foreign exchange income (loss)
604
258
(17)
(2)
757
241
34
(Loss) income before income taxes and share of loss
(43,932)
(74,297)
42,892
5,988
(129,624)
(31,405)
(4,384)
Income tax expense
(2,510)
(5,134)
(8,151)
(1,138)
(2,510)
(13,285)
(1,855)
Share of (loss) income in equity method investments
(2,727)
(181)
3,088
431
(4,988)
2,907
406
Net (loss) income
(49,169)
(79,612)
37,829
5,281
(137,122)
(41,783)
(5,833)
Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary
shareholders of the Company
(49,169)
(79,612)
37,829
5,281
(137,122)
(41,783)
(5,833)
Net (loss) income per ordinary share
Basic
(1.58)
(2.64)
1.25
0.17
(4.36)
(1.38)
(0.19)
Diluted
(1.58)
(2.64)
1.25
0.17
(4.36)
(1.38)
(0.19)
Net (loss) income per ADS(2)
Basic
(1.58)
(2.64)
1.25
0.17
(4.36)
(1.38)
(0.19)
Diluted
(1.58)
(2.64)
1.25
0.17
(4.36)
(1.38)
(0.19)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net (loss) income per ordinary share
Basic
31,128,544
30,178,859
30,178,859
30,178,859
31,467,862
30,178,859
30,178,859
Diluted
31,128,544
30,178,859
30,178,859
30,178,859
31,467,862
30,178,859
30,178,859
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net (loss) income per ADS(2)
Basic
31,128,544
30,178,859
30,178,859
30,178,859
31,467,862
30,178,859
30,178,859
Diluted
31,128,544
30,178,859
30,178,859
30,178,859
31,467,862
30,178,859
30,178,859
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader.
(2) Each ADS represents one ordinary share.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$ (1)
RMB
RMB
US$ (1)
(Loss) income from operations
(119,565)
(26,142)
14,246
1,989
(286,504)
(11,896)
(1,661)
Adjusted operating (loss) income (non-GAAP)
(119,565)
(26,142)
14,246
1,989
(286,504)
(11,896)
(1,661)
Net (loss) income
(49,169)
(79,612)
37,829
5,281
(137,122)
(41,783)
(5,833)
Add:
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments
2,727
181
(3,088)
(431)
4,988
(2,907)
(406)
Impairment losses and fair value adjustments on
943
58,554
(9,463)
(1,321)
943
49,091
6,853
Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP)
(45,499)
(20,877)
25,278
3,529
(131,191)
4,401
614
Net (loss) income attributable to DouYu
(49,169)
(79,612)
37,829
5,281
(137,122)
(41,783)
(5,833)
Add:
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments
2,727
181
(3,088)
(431)
4,988
(2,907)
(406)
Impairment losses and fair value adjustments on
943
58,554
(9,463)
(1,321)
943
49,091
6,853
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to DouYu
(45,499)
(20,877)
25,278
3,529
(131,191)
4,401
614
Adjusted net (loss) income per ordinary share (non-GAAP)
Basic
(1.46)
(0.69)
0.84
0.12
(4.17)
0.15
0.02
Diluted
(1.46)
(0.69)
0.84
0.12
(4.17)
0.15
0.02
Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS(3)(non-GAAP)
Basic
(1.46)
(0.69)
0.84
0.12
(4.17)
0.15
0.02
Diluted
(1.46)
(0.69)
0.84
0.12
(4.17)
0.15
0.02
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating Adjusted net (loss) income per ordinary share
Basic
31,128,544
30,178,859
30,178,859
30,178,859
31,467,862
30,178,859
30,178,859
Diluted
31,128,544
30,178,859
30,178,859
30,178,859
31,467,862
30,178,859
30,178,859
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net (loss) income per ADS(2)
Basic
31,128,544
30,178,859
30,178,859
30,178,859
31,467,862
30,178,859
30,178,859
Diluted
31,128,544
30,178,859
30,178,859
30,178,859
31,467,862
30,178,859
30,178,859
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader.
(2) Impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments were included in line item "Other expenses, net" of condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).
(3) Each ADS represents one ordinary share.
