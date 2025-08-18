

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of drivers and businesses across the United Kingdom are set to benefit from lower prices as the government has announced vital funding to support the uptake of electric vans and trucks in the country.



UK's Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood has confirmed on Monday that the plug-in van and truck grant will continue through to at least 2027. Grant levels for the 2026 to 2027 financial year will be confirmed in due course.



The plug-in van and truck grant currently offers discounts up to 2,500 pounds for small vans, 5,000 pounds for large vans, 16,000 pounds for small trucks, and 25,000 pounds for large trucks.



By switching to electric, businesses could save more than £2,800 annually on fuel alone according to industry figures.



The UK logistics sector - which employs 1.2 million people and generates over £79 billion annually for the economy - will benefit from this smoother transition, creating jobs and business opportunities whilst helping keep the UK on track to becoming a clean energy superpower, the Department for Transport, Office for Zero Emission Vehicles said.



Individual drivers can also benefit from the grant, making it cheaper to buy an electric van.



Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood said, 'Extending these grants is another decisive step to power Britain's transition to cleaner transport while backing the industries that keep our economy moving, driving new investment in EVs and helping businesses cut costs and expand'.



Commercial transport is responsible for more than a third of CO2 emissions on UK roads, the Department for Transport, Office for Zero Emission Vehicles says.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News