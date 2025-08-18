

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bolivia's presidential election is headed for a runoff as none of the candidates were able to garner enough share of the vote needed to secure an outright victory.



With most of the votes counted in the election held on Sunday, centrist Senator Rodrigo Paz received 32.8 percent of the votes polled, while right-wing former President Jorge Quiroga came second by securing 26.4 percent of the votes.



Both of them will vie for the top post in the run off, scheduled for October 19.



The result means Bolivia will have a non-leftist president in nearly two decades.



Only a candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the votes polled, or 40 percent of the votes with a 10-point margin of victory against the second ranked candidate, will be declared clear winner according to the Latin American country's election laws.



