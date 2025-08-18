New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) ("Crombie") today announced a distribution of $0.07500 per Unit for the period from August 1, 2025, to and including August 31, 2025.

The distribution will be payable on September 15, 2025, to Unitholders of record as at August 31, 2025.

As announced August 6, 2025, Crombie increased its annual distribution to $0.90000 per Unit ($0.07500 per month) from the previous rate of $0.89004 per Unit ($0.07417 per month), reflecting an increase of 1.12%.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at June 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

