

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR), a water solutions company, on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a provider of specialty valve solutions, Hydra-Stop LLC from Madison Industries, for approximately $290 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2025.



The net transaction value, adjusted for approximately $50 million in anticipated tax benefits, is about $240 million.



Hydra-Stop is a manufacturer of insertion valves and line stop equipment. The company derives about 99% of its sales from the United States and is projected to generate roughly $50 million in revenue in 2025, with an expected return on sales of about 30%.



Following the completion of the transaction, Pentair intends to integrate Hydra-Stop into its Commercial and Infrastructure business unit within the Pentair Flow segment



In the pre-market trading, Pentair is 0.49% lesser at $104.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.



