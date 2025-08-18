Anzeige
Montag, 18.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
WKN: A2PF3K | ISIN: US35137L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: FO5
Tradegate
15.08.25 | 15:42
51,00 Euro
+2,00 % +1,00
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,60050,00014:19
49,60050,00010:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2025 13:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gray Media: Gray Renews All Fox Affiliation Agreements

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. ("Gray," "we," or "our") (NYSE: GTN) has reached an agreement with the Fox Television Network that extends and renews the network affiliations for all of Gray's Fox affiliated television stations across 27 markets, including Portland, Oregon; Cincinnati, Ohio; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Birmingham, Alabama.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray's additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

Gray Contact:

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

# # #


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
