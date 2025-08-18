

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI), Monday announced the launch of new Disney-inspired fragrance collection, named The Disney Villains Collection, for customers.



The collection captures the essence of two iconic Disney Villains, The Evil Queen and Maleficent, and will be available to shop for Bath & Body Works loyalty members August 26 and 27, and for all customers on September 3.



The launch also marks expansion of partnership between Bath & Body Works and Disney.



In the pre-market hours, BBWI is trading at $28.88, up 0.70 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



