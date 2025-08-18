WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2025 Consumer & Technology Investor Summit on August 19, 2025

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), an innovative leader in enterprise cybersecurity and mobile technology, today announced that it will participate in a webcast presentation at the Lytham Partners 2025 Consumer & Technology Investor Summit, taking place virtually on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

The webcast will take place at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/cts2025/or directly at https://lythampartners.com/cts2025/wyy. A replay will also be available through the same links.

1x1 investor meetings will be available after the event upon request by contacting a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or the Company's investor relations team.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com

