WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
München
18.08.25 | 08:04
3,060 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2025 Consumer & Technology Investor Summit on August 19, 2025

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), an innovative leader in enterprise cybersecurity and mobile technology, today announced that it will participate in a webcast presentation at the Lytham Partners 2025 Consumer & Technology Investor Summit, taking place virtually on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

The webcast will take place at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/cts2025/or directly at https://lythampartners.com/cts2025/wyy. A replay will also be available through the same links.

1x1 investor meetings will be available after the event upon request by contacting a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or the Company's investor relations team.

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoint-to-participate-in-the-lytham-partners-2025-consumer-and-1061768

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
