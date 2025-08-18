Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - DigiAsia Bios (NASDAQ: FAAS), a leading embedded finance provider in Indonesia, today announced a strategic shift in its business model, moving away from a "super app" approach toward a streamlined "simple app" strategy. This transition reflects the company's renewed focus on enhancing core financial services and scaling its embedded wallet offering for third-party platforms.

The simple app will center on the most frequently used financial transactions by DigiAsia's users, identified through in-depth historical data analytics. By simplifying the user experience, DigiAsia aims to improve transaction efficiency while seamlessly integrating its embedded finance solutions into partner applications.

Central to the strategy is leveraging artificial intelligence to boost onboarding performance, Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, and fraud detection capabilities. The enhancements are designed to increase security, reduce friction, and accelerate growth for both DigiAsia's partners and end-users.

"We believe simplicity is the real enabler of scale," said Prashant Gokarn, Co-CEO of DigiAsia. "By focusing on the most impactful user needs, we can deliver faster, safer, and more relevant financial services while empowering our partners to grow their ecosystems."

"The shift from a super app to a simple app is a deliberate strategy to strengthen DigiAsia's position as Indonesia's leading embedded wallet provider," added Alex Rusli, Co-CEO of DigiAsia. "With AI-driven enhancements to KYC and fraud detection, we are confident this approach will significantly boost traction among third-party partners and end-users alike."

The move underscores DigiAsia's commitment to being a trusted embedded finance partner, aligning its product roadmap with the evolving needs of Indonesia's digital economy.

About DigiAsia Bios

DigiAsia Bios is an embedded finance pioneer in Indonesia, offering innovative financial technology solutions to empower digital ecosystems. Through its embedded wallet and financial services, DigiAsia enables partners across industries to deliver secure, accessible, and impactful financial experiences.

