FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Molotov, its subsidiary in France, has entered into a non-exclusive carriage agreement with Ligue 1 for the 2025/2026 season. Molotov, France's leading live TV streaming platform, has partnered with Ligue 1+, the new official broadcast service for Ligue 1 McDonald's, France's professional soccer league.

The partnership significantly expands the premium sports content available to Molotov subscribers in France.

Customers who subscribe to Ligue 1+ on Molotov will be able to enjoy eight of the nine live matches each gameday, with a delayed broadcast of the additional match. As part of the agreement, subscribers will also have access to exclusive shows, in-depth game analysis, documentaries, match replays and club-specific programming.

This collaboration is part of Molotov's strategy to combine the best in sports with its already robust French entertainment lineup. Molotov is currently the only streaming platform to offer an extensive library of French television channels and Ligue 1 McDonald's within the same ecosystem.

In addition to Ligue 1+, Molotov streams major world-class sports competitions including FIFA World Cup 2026 and Coupe de France through its carriage of channels such as TF1, M6, France TV and more.

About Molotov

Molotov is France's leading live TV platform that is revolutionizing access to television and content, available on all screens and connected devices (TechCrunch). Molotov offers an integrated experience combining, in a single interface, linear and non-linear programs from nearly 200 publishers and television channels. Founded by JeanDavid Blanc (tech veteran also founder of AlloCiné) and Pierre Lescure (co-founder of Canal+), Molotov is part of Fubo, the world's leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, since December 2021. Molotov was named to the French Tech 120 government index, was among the 10 Top LinkedIn Start-ups 2020, and awarded four times "Best application of the year" by users of the App Store (Apple), Google Play (Android) and by AppAnnie.

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry's current TV model. Ranked among The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 by the Financial Times, the company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product aggregating more than 400 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every English-language Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2024). Leveraging Fubo's proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. Fubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of live TV streaming, and was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming, MultiView and personalized game alerts.

Fubo Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

