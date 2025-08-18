

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR), a telecommunications and mass media company, on Monday announced that its subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp., plan to offer senior secured fixed-rate notes.



The issuers plan to use the net proceeds for repaying debt, such as the 6.150% senior secured notes due 2026.



The net proceeds are also planned to be used to fund potential share and unit buybacks, and to cover related fees and general corporate purposes, expenses.



In the pre-market trading, Charter Communications is 0.11% higher at $268.10 on the Nasdaq.



