Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A141K4 | ISIN: US65340G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: 3VW
Stuttgart
18.08.25 | 07:38
3,360 Euro
-2,33 % -0,080
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXPOINT DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXPOINT DIVERSIFIED REAL ESTATE TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.08.2025 14:30 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT") (NYSE: NXDT) announced today the dual listing of its common shares on NYSE Texas, the newly launched fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas, effective August 19, 2025. NXDT will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and continue to trade under the same ticker symbol, "NXDT," on the NYSE and NYSE Texas.

"With NexPoint's deep roots in Texas, it is an honor to be among the Founding Members of NYSE Texas," said Matt McGraner, Chief Investment Officer at NexPoint. "This dual listing reflects our support of the pro-business values that make Texas a thriving environment for innovation and growth."

"We are pleased to welcome NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust to NYSE Texas as a Founding Member and look forward to NXDT's continued innovation, resilience, and strategic growth." said Bryan Daniel, President, NYSE Texas.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified REIT focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
 Kristen Griffith
[email protected]

Media Relations
 [email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.