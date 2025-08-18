NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT") (NYSE: NXDT) announced today the dual listing of its common shares on NYSE Texas, the newly launched fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas, effective August 19, 2025. NXDT will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and continue to trade under the same ticker symbol, "NXDT," on the NYSE and NYSE Texas.

"With NexPoint's deep roots in Texas, it is an honor to be among the Founding Members of NYSE Texas," said Matt McGraner, Chief Investment Officer at NexPoint. "This dual listing reflects our support of the pro-business values that make Texas a thriving environment for innovation and growth."

"We are pleased to welcome NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust to NYSE Texas as a Founding Member and look forward to NXDT's continued innovation, resilience, and strategic growth." said Bryan Daniel, President, NYSE Texas.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified REIT focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

