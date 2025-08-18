NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.: NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today the dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, the newly launched fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas, effective August 19, 2025. NXRT will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and continue to trade under the same ticker symbol, "NXRT," on the NYSE and NYSE Texas.

"The NYSE was integral to NXRT's launch and growth over the past 10 years," said NexPoint's Chief Investment Officer, Matt McGraner. "We are proud to continue this decade-long history by joining NYSE Texas as a Founding Member. This dual listing reflects our support for the pro-business values in Texas and initiatives to expand capital markets infrastructure in the state."

"We are excited to welcome NexPoint Residential Trust to our community of NYSE Texas Founding Members and proud to build on the NYSE's decade long relationship with NexPoint" said Bryan Daniel, President, NYSE Texas.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at http://nxrt.nexpoint.com.

