GoDaddy: From Ideas to Impact: Meet Natalie Ruiz

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, to date.

Hi, I'm Natalie! I'm currently a Senior HR Operations Analyst at GoDaddy, but my journey here started back in 2020 as an HR Operations Intern. At the time, I was studying Human Resources Management and Business Analytics at the University of Iowa's Tippie College of Business, and the internship felt like the perfect intersection of both disciplines. After completing the internship, I joined the team full-time in 2021. Since then, I've graduated from the University of Iowa and relocated to Southern California, where I'm now based. My time at GoDaddy has been full of learning, growth, and the chance to work on meaningful projects that bring people, process, and technology together.

What real-life problems does your team solve?

I help support our HR teams that in turn support GoDaddy's employees, primarily through our ServiceNow platform. When an employee reaches out to an HR representative using our Get Help portal, they are doing so through avenues that myself or other members of my team helped pave with close partnership among our HR and ServiceNow Engineering teams.

I've found my niche in HR Operations within reporting, taking data housed in ServiceNow, visualizing it in dashboards, and further analyzing that information. I analyze various types of data to answer questions such as: "How long does it take our HR Partners to resolve employee inquiries?", "Are employees satisfied with the answers they receive?", and "Which types of inquiries require multiple steps to resolve, and how can we streamline these processes?" My team's goal is to make the bridge between our employees and HR Partners as seamless as possible, and I help surface the data that paints that picture.

What has been your most significant learning experience within the past year?

I've been leaning into the experimentation mindset that has really picked up speed company-wide. Embracing this has helped me become more courageous and creative in my work.

I've learned that sometimes, the best way to move forward is to simply give an idea a shot rather than overthink it. Overthinking tends to stall progress, while trying and learning from what doesn't work keeps things moving. Not everything works the first time, and that's okay!

How has HR Operations evolved in recent years?

I've seen HR Operations evolve significantly since I joined GoDaddy, especially as our workforce continues to grow globally. Our team plays a central role in making sure HR processes are both efficient and consistent across the regions we support. One of our biggest challenges and opportunities is creating a seamless experience for employees, regardless of their location. To do this, we have to design systems that are both intuitive and scalable, while considering local legislation and customs. It's one of the many elements that makes working within the HR Technology space complex yet rewarding.

What aspects of GoDaddy's company culture do you appreciate the most?

I feel there's a strong spirit of collaboration at GoDaddy and a shared willingness to help each other out to reach better outcomes. People are super approachable, curious, and genuinely invested in producing meaningful work.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I love diving into the arts and music scene. I've been oil painting for a few years and recently started exploring ceramics, as well. Taking art classes has become one of my favorite ways to express myself and connect with the creative community here in San Diego. As for music, I don't play any instruments and I save my singing for solo car rides, but I'm a dedicated concertgoer. If one of my favorite bands is in town, there's a good chance I'll be there.

