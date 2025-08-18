

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains mixed ahead of the Trump-Zelensky meeting on ending the Ukraine war. Anxiety about the Fed's monetary policy trajectory also swayed market mood ahead of the release of the FOMC Minutes and the much-awaited Jackson Hole symposium over the course of the week.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the red. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index rebounded. Ten-year bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices declined ahead of the Trump-Zelensky meeting. Gold however edged up. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,886.00, down 0.13% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,441.80, down 0.12% Germany's DAX at 24,294.42, down 0.33% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,141.95, up 0.03% France's CAC 40 at 7,872.09, down 0.65% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,425.05, down 0.43% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 43,714.31, up 0.77% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,959.30, up 0.23% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,728.03, up 0.85% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,176.85, down 0.37%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1673, down 0.21% GBP/USD at 1.3539, down 0.10% USD/JPY at 147.89, up 0.47% AUD/USD at 0.6505, down 0.03% USD/CAD at 1.3806, down 0.09% Dollar Index at 98.06, up 0.21%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.316%, down 0.25% Germany at 2.7631%, down 0.61% France at 3.450%, down 0.23% U.K. at 4.7110%, up 0.32% Japan at 1.588%, up 1.02%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $65.43, down 0.64%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $61.57, down 0.66%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,386.40, up 0.11%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $115,287.31, down 2.31% Ethereum at $4,351.84, down 3.97% XRP at $2.97, down 4.66% BNB at $839.58, down 2.04% Solana at $182.88, down 4.88%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News