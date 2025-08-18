Heeros Plc: The arbitral tribunal has confirmed Accountor Finago Oy's redemption right over minority shares in Heeros Plc

Heeros Oyj | Company Release | August 18, 2025 at 15:06:00 EEST

The arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in connection with the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in Heeros Plc ("Heeros") has today in its interim decision confirmed that Accountor Finago Oy ("Accountor Finago") has the right to redeem the minority shares in Heeros and that Accountor Finago has the right to obtain title to the minority shares by posting a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon.

On 27 June 2025, Heeros announced that the Board of Directors of Heeros has resolved to apply for the removal of Heeros' shares from public trading and for the delisting of the shares from First North Growth Market Finland marketplace maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq First North") so that the removal of Heeros' shares from public trading and the delisting of the shares from Nasdaq First North would become effective as soon as possible after Accountor Finago has obtained title to all the issued and outstanding shares in Heeros in the redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act.

The title to the minority shares in Heeros is transferred to Accountor Finago once a security approved by the arbitral tribunal has been posted, which is expected to take place as soon as possible. Following the posting of the security and the transfer of ownership, the current minority shareholders of Heeros are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the interest payable thereon. Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd will issue a separate release regarding the delisting of Heeros' shares from Nasdaq First North. After the delisting from Nasdaq First North has taken place, Heeros is no longer subject to the periodic reporting obligation set out in applicable laws and regulations, and will thereby not publish a half year report or other periodic financial reporting from the ongoing or future reporting periods.

ACCOUNTOR SOFTWARE IN BRIEF

Accountor Software specialises in software for financial and HR management. It is driven by empowering Nordic businesses to thrive with innovative solutions that make work more efficient and effortless. Accountor Software is a participant of the UN's Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. The group employs about 700 experts and its headquarters is in Espoo, Finland.

HEEROS IN BRIEF

Heeros is a pioneer in SaaS corporate software with a mission to develop software for streamlined business management. Heeros seeks to meet the needs of corporate and financial management clients by providing software suites for the digitalization of business-critical financial management, ERP and HR processes. Heeros was established in 2000.