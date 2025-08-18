

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors largely stayed cautious, looking ahead to the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and several European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Trump-Putin Summit failed to result in any breakthrough to end the war in Ukraine.



The meeting between Trump and European leaders at the White House later today will see exchange of views on the state of peace efforts, security guarantees, territorial issues, and further support to Ukraine.



Investors also awaited Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium that gets underway on Thursday. The symposium will feature keynote speeches from top central bankers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.08%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.21%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 closed down by 0.18% and 0.5%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.02% down.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Turkiye closed higher.



Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended weak, while Austria and Norway closed flat.



In the UK market, Babcock International climbed about 5.3%. Standard Chartered gained 2.65%. BAE Systems, British American Tobacco, Beazley, AstraZeneca, Endeavour Mining, Haleon, Convatec Group, Sainsbury (J), Vodafone Group and GSK closed higher by 1 to 1.8%.



Glencore ended down 3.84%. Centrica, Berkeley Group Holdings, Anglo American Plc, Mondia, Aviva, Segro, Rio Tinto, Legal & General, Barratt Redrow and M&G lost 1 to 2.5%.



In Germany, Rheinmetall, Bayer and Siemens Energy gained 2.1 to 2.5%. Fresenius, Symrise, RWE and Zalando also ended notably higher.



Commerzbank closed down by 3.2% following a rating downgrade by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Post, Daimler Truck Holding, Hannover Rueck, Sartorius, Brenntag, Mercedes-Benz, Vonovia, Merck, Continental, Allianz, BMW, Porsche and MTU Aero Engines lost 0.8 to 2.1%.



In the French market, Thales, Unibail Rodamco, Sanofi, Legrand, Safran and Hermes International gained 0.4 to 1.4%.



Veolia Environment closed lower by about 2.3%. Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Engie, AXA, Airbus, Renault, Saint Gobain, Stellantis and Vinci lost 1.2 to 2%.



