

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new review, published in Scientific Reports, examined eight clinical trials to investigate the impact of eating almonds on adult health. It also focused on oxidative stress, a process linked to inflammation, ageing, and long-term diseases.



The findings showed that eating more than 60 grams of almonds a day (about two handfuls or 45-50 nuts) reduced certain markers of cell damage, such as malondialdehyde (MDA) and 8-hydroxy-2'-deoxyguanosine (8-OHdG).



Almonds also seemed to boost antioxidant activity, especially an enzyme called superoxide dismutase (SOD), which helps protect cells from harm. However, the benefits were not as clear when people ate more than 60 grams, suggesting that results may depend on individual differences and diet.



Scientists stated that almonds are packed with vitamin E, polyphenols, and healthy fats, which give them anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.



Moreover, the review suggests they could help protect against DNA damage and oxidative stress naturally. Still, the researchers note that more standardized studies are needed, since results varied depending on how the almonds were prepared, the health of participants, and their overall eating habits.



