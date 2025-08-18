

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology have recently released their first new guidelines on controlling high blood pressure since 2017.



'By addressing individual risks earlier and offering more tailored strategies across the lifespan, the 2025 guideline aims to aid clinicians in helping more people manage their blood pressure and reduce the toll of heart disease, kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes and dementia,' said chair of the guideline writing committee Daniel Jones.



The guidelines, which doctors across the country will use, strongly advise limiting alcohol. Completely avoiding alcohol is best, but if people do drink, men should have no more than two drinks per day and women no more than one.



Notably, research shows that both systolic and diastolic blood pressure rise with alcohol use. People who don't drink have the lowest risk of high blood pressure, and even cutting alcohol intake by half can improve blood pressure.



The new rules also say that doctors should start treating patients with stage 1 hypertension, not just those with stage 2.



Lowering salt is still considered one of the most important steps to reduce high blood pressure. Guidelines recommend no more than 2,300 mg of sodium per day, with 1,500 mg as the ideal goal. The researchers have encouraged people to check food labels and consider using salt substitutes with potassium.



A heart-healthy diet is also recommended, such as the DASH eating plan, as it includes lots of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, and low-fat dairy, along with lean meat, poultry, fish, and healthy oils.



Finally, regular exercise is key. Experts recommend 75 to 150 minutes of activity per week, including both cardio and strength training.



'This updated guideline is designed to support health care professionals-from primary care teams to specialists, and to all clinicians across health systems-with the diagnosis and care of people with high blood pressure,' Jones noted.



'It also empowers patients with practical tools that can support their individual health needs as they manage their blood pressure, whether through lifestyle changes, medications or both.'



