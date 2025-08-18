Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) (OTC Pink: CRUCF) ("Colibri" or the "Company") today announces that Jamie Lavigne, P. Geo, has resigned from his position as Director of the Company, effective immediately.

The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Lavigne for his dedicated service and valuable contributions to Colibri over the years. His technical expertise and commitment have been invaluable, and his insights as both a Director and Qualified Person under NI 43-101 have been instrumental to advancing Colibri's strategic initiatives. We wish Jamie all the best in his future endeavors and thank him for his leadership and professionalism.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Smethurst, P. Geo, MSc, CFA-Level III Candidate, to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Smethurst brings over 25 years of extensive experience in exploration and development within the mining industry. Currently serving as Director, Technical Manager, and Geology Consultant at Canadian Gold Resources Ltd., he is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 standards and contributes both deep geological insight and technical leadership.

Prior to his role at Canadian Gold Resources, Mr. Smethurst held several senior leadership positions across the sector, including:

Director and Manager - Technical & Geology Consultant, Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (since 2024)

Director, Newpath Resources Inc. (2021-2022)

Chief Operating Officer, Tocvan Ventures Corp. (2020-2021)

Vice President Exploration, Rockcliff Resources Inc.

Senior Geologist, Hercules Metals Corp.

Mr. Smethurst holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Toronto and an M.Sc. in Geophysics & Geology from the University of Windsor. He is also pursuing his CFA designation and has paused his Level 3 studies to focus on helping to build companies and continuing to make gold-silver discoveries. Mr. Smethurst is recognized as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

"We are delighted to welcome Mark Smethurst to our Board," said Ian McGavney, President & CEO of Colibri. "Mark's wide-ranging experience-from technical leadership to corporate governance-will be a significant asset as we continue to advance exploration at EP Gold, Pilar, and Diamante."

McGavney added, "I have greatly enjoyed working closely with Jamie Lavigne over the years and sincerely appreciate his friendship and his contributions to Colibri."

About Colibri Resource Corporation

Colibri Resource Corporation is a Canadian precious metals exploration company focused on advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in Sonora, Mexico. The Company holds a 49 % interest in the Pilar Gold & Silver Project, a 100 % interest in the EP Gold Project, and a 60 % interest in the Diamante Gold & Silver Project. Colibri is committed to unlocking long-term shareholder value through strategic exploration and development activities in Mexico's premier mineral belts.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262932

SOURCE: Colibri Resource Corporation