Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with TerraEye, a provider of satellite remote sensing and AI-driven exploration solutions, to deliver an advanced targeting program at Colibri's EP Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico.

Accelerating Discovery with Satellite + AI

TerraEye will deploy a multi-sensor workflow-combining multispectral and hyperspectral satellite imagery, explainable AI anomaly detection, and artisanal-mining activity detection-to identify and prioritize high-potential gold targets across the EP Project. TerraEye's datasets will be integrated with Colibri's magnetic, gravity, and geochemical databases to generate refined exploration models and actionable targets.

The approach is designed to detect subtle geological and geochemical indicators of mineralization-even where vegetation obscures the surface-by:

Building Bare Earth Composites (BEC) to minimize vegetation, sand, and clouds to expose soil/rock windows for analysis.

Running mineral mapping (e.g., Spectral Angle Mapper , Mixture-Tuned Matched Filtering ) and geological indices to highlight alteration, clays, Fe-oxides and other pathfinders.

Interpreting structures and lineaments from terrain models to locate potential fluid pathways.

Applying AI clustering and explainable spectral targeting to converge multiple lines of evidence into ranked target zones.

What TerraEye Will Deliver at EP

The program will deliver decision-grade exploration intelligence, including:

Prioritized Target Portfolio - A ranked list of targets with clear rationales (spectral/structural/geochemical evidence), sized polygons and coordinates for efficient field follow-up.

Professional Analytical Report - An executive summary for decision-makers and detailed technical sections for geologists, with maps and figures supporting each target.

GIS-Ready Data Package - GeoTIFF rasters (mineral-match scores, indices, composites), lineament/structure vectors, and target shapefiles/GeoJSON with attributes.

TerraEye Platform Access - A secure, private workspace to review layers interactively, toggle evidence, and collaborate on next steps.

Strategic Importance for EP

By fusing TerraEye's satellite-derived anomaly maps with Colibri's datasets, the program is expected to sharpen geological models, focus ground work and drill planning, and reduce discovery risk. In the Caborca Gold Belt context, the ability to detect structure-guided alteration and stress in vegetation provides additional evidence to prioritize targets.

CEO Comment

"Our agreement with TerraEye for the EP Gold Project places Colibri among a growing group of explorers adopting next-generation remote sensing and AI tools," said Ian McGavney, CEO of Colibri. "By combining TerraEye's satellite analytics with our extensive exploration database, we expect to sharpen our geological modelling, refine drill targets, and accelerate the path toward discovery.

The EP Gold Project represents a large and underexplored land package, and we believe this program will not only confirm and strengthen the targets we already know, but also highlight new areas with potential mineralization and even previously unrecognized historical workings. To date, Colibri has already identified 10 high-priority targets, of which only three have been drill-tested, and we are optimistic that TerraEye's work could expand this pipeline even further. This additional actionable data will both validate our geological models and open up new opportunities for exploration across the project."

TerraEye Comment

"Exploration teams don't need more layers-they need ranked, defensible targets they can act on," said Marek Wilgucki, CEO of TerraEye. "At EP we're fusing Colibri's magnetics, gravity and geochemistry with explainable satellite analytics so every target comes with a clear rationale and coordinates. Our goal is simple: shorten the loop from desktop insights to boots-on-the-ground validation and 2025 drill decisions."

Recent Examples of the Approach

TerraEye's methodology has been applied with other explorers to rapidly shortlist field-ready targets and integrate with ground programs, including:

Kuya Silver - Bethania (Peru): Regional (~1,850 km²) reconnaissance produced explainable spectral targets aligned with epithermal indicators; GIS layers delivered for QGIS integration.

Kuniko - Norway (EUSPA Demonstrator): Bare Earth Composites and mineral mapping enabled a desk-to-outcrop cycle in a few months, with early field validation of spectral targets.

About the EP Gold Project

The EP Gold Project, located near Caborca in Sonora, Mexico, lies within the productive Caborca Gold Belt, host to some of Mexico's largest gold deposits including Fresnillo's La Herradura and Noche Buena mines. Colibri controls 100% of the EP Project, which spans 4,766 hectares and is road accessible via Federal Highway #2 and ranch roads.

To date, more than 13,800 metres of drilling have been completed across Evelyn and Plomo, outlining multiple zones of shallow gold mineralization that remain open along strike and at depth. Highlight intercepts include 8 m @ 4.82 g/t Au², 15 m @ 2.36 g/t Au², 29 m @ 0.47 g/t Au², and broader intervals such as 66 m @ 0.27 g/t Au4 and 27 m @ 0.23 g/t Au4 (Hole EVE23-198), starting near surface and ending in mineralization.

Chip/channels have returned high grades from several targets, including:

Banco de Oro : up to 298 g/t Au over 2.4 m underground³ , with additional values of 12.3 g/t Au³ and 11 g/t Au³ .

San Perfecto: up to 58.9 g/t Au5 and 47.3 g/t Au5, with additional strong values of 32.1 g/t Au¹, 16.65 g/t Au¹, and 15.6 g/t Au¹.

Only 3 of 10 high-priority targets have been drill-tested, leaving significant exploration upside. The project is fully permitted for drilling, with a new program planned for 2025.

About TerraEye

TerraEye is a geospatial analytics company focused on satellite remote sensing and AI-driven mineral exploration. TerraEye delivers cost-effective, data-rich insights that help explorers rank targets faster, reduce discovery risk, and direct fieldwork where it matters most. The TerraEye platform integrates spectral anomaly detection, structural mapping, and explainable AI, delivered in a security-first cloud workspace with GIS-ready exports for your technical team.

About Colibri Resource Corporation

Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) is a Canadian junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Sonora, Mexico. The Company holds a 100% interest in the EP Gold Project, a 49% joint venture interest in the Pilar Gold & Silver Project, and additional interests in highly prospective claims at Diamante. Colibri is committed to advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration programs in one of Mexico's most prolific mining districts.

Qualified Person

Mark Smethurst, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

