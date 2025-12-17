Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program at the San Perfecto target within the Company's 100%-owned EP Gold Project, located in the Caborca Gold Belt, Sonora, Mexico.

Since mobilization, the Company has completed eleven (11) RC drill holes totaling approximately 906 metres at the San Perfecto and Banco de Oro targets. Drilling is continuing as planned, with crews focused on systematically advancing the current phase of the program.

Samples from completed drill holes are currently being prepared for submission to an independent laboratory. Subject to laboratory turnaround times, initial assay results from the first holes are anticipated in January.

Regional Mining Activity

The State of Sonora hosts a concentration of producing and advanced-stage gold projects operated by several established precious metals companies. Mining and development activities in Sonora include projects operated by Fresnillo plc (La Herradura and Noche Buena mines), Alamos Gold (Mulatos Mine and Mulatos District), Agnico Eagle Mines (La India Project), Osisko Development (San Antonio Project), Minera Alamos (Santana Mine and Cerro de Oro Project), and Aztec Minerals (Cervantes Project), among others.

These projects are cited for regional context only and illustrate Sonora's long-standing role as one of Mexico's most active and infrastructure-supported mining jurisdictions.

San Perfecto Target - Drilling Progress

The San Perfecto target represents one of several priority exploration areas identified within the EP Gold Project. Current drilling activities are focused on methodically advancing the target area while maintaining steady operational momentum early in the program.

Prime Positioning in a Major Mining District

The EP Gold Project is strategically situated within the Caborca Gold Belt, one of Mexico's most prolific gold-bearing regions, and lies within and adjacent to the extensive concession holdings of Fresnillo plc, the world's largest primary silver producer and Mexico's leading gold producer. (The Qualified Person does not have direct knowledge of mineralization on the adjacent ground, and it is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the EP Property).

Strategic District-Scale Positioning

The EP Gold Project lies within a highly active portion of the Caborca Gold Belt where Fresnillo plc has assembled an extensive regional land position in excess of 200,000 hectares. Colibri's EP Gold Project is located approximately 25 kilometres east of Fresnillo's La Herradura Mine, 8 kilometres from the former Noche Buena Mine, and approximately 17 kilometres north of Fresnillo's Tajitos gold deposit, which is currently advancing through a preliminary economic assessment.

Regional Mining Environment

Sonora is Mexico's leading gold-producing state and one of its most historically significant mining jurisdictions, with more than four centuries of gold and silver production. The Caborca Gold Belt is recognized for its robust mineral endowment, long mining history, and well-developed infrastructure that continues to support active exploration and development programs.

Mining and Permitting Environment

Mexico has a long-established mining industry and remains an important jurisdiction for precious metals exploration and development. In recent months, federal authorities have publicly indicated efforts to improve the efficiency of mining-related permitting processes and to address existing application backlogs, recognizing mining as a strategic industry within the national economy. Public disclosures by several companies operating in Mexico, including Silver Tiger Metals and Heliostar Metals, have demonstrated that permitting and project advancement continue to occur within established regulatory frameworks, particularly in active mining jurisdictions such as Sonora.

Management Commentary

"The drilling program at San Perfecto is moving forward as planned, and our focus remains on building a strong geological dataset as the program progresses," said Ian McGavney, President & CEO of Colibri Resource Corporation. "We will continue to provide updates as work advances."

Qualified Person

Jamie Lavigne, P. Geo, an independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Colibri Resource Corporation

Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) is a Canadian junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Sonora, Mexico. Colibri holds a 100% interest in the EP Gold Project, a 49% joint venture interest in the Pilar Gold & Silver Project, and additional interests in highly prospective claims at Diamante.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Although Colibri believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," or variations of such words, and include statements with respect to the potential of the EP Gold Project. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results could differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

