WKN: A3EHXQ | ISIN: CA59403F1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 8NQ
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 14:07
0,260 Euro
+4,84 % +0,012
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
MIATA METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
MIATA METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
0,2480,26220:10
0,2460,26220:01
FURY GOLD MINES
FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED0,548+5,79 %
MIATA METALS CORP0,260+4,84 %
MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP2,440+2,52 %
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP3,260+0,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.